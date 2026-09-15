AS YOU LIKE IT (MORE OR LESS) to Open at Stephen Joseph Theatre

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A new adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, As You Like It, has been announced for spring 2027 in a co-production from Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre and Prescot's Shakespeare North Playhouse.

As You Like It (more or less) follows on from the huge success of the two theatres' co-productions of The Comedy of Errors (more or less) (2023, UK Theatre Award-nominated) and Love's Labour's Lost (more or less) in 2025.

This new adaptation is by Nick Lane and Kat Rose-Martin and sets Shakespeare's story in 1978. The flares are wide, the collars are pointed, and the price of fish is astonishing.

Orlando DeBois spends most of his days training. Rosalind Duke is living with her cousin Celia after her dad's hasty departure. Both are looking for something more in their lives. They just don't know what. Until they meet.

For one brief moment both of them see what they've been missing. This is it. This is the one. This is forever. Then Rosalind gets a lift home and Orlando heads back to the gym. Still, the heart wants what it wants…

Lovestruck and head-spun, the pair head, separately, straight into the wild heart of the Arden Forest, seeking answers and each other. Disguises are donned, identities mistaken, and the odds are stacked against the pair of them. Will true love find a way, or will fate ruin the party for everyone?

In this fast-paced reimagining of Shakespeare's most joyful romantic comedy, the pastoral Forest of Arden is transformed into the magnificent chaos of a 70s music festival. Here, amidst the glitz of the main stage (and the wrestling tent – it is the 70s after all), the classic exploration of love, identity, and family loyalty gets a radical, hilarious tune-up.

Brimming with sharp Northern wit, brilliant meta-theatrical madness, and packed to the gills with the decade's finest musical anthems, this is As You Like It like you've never seen it before.

Co-writer Kat Rose-Martin says: 'I love a bit of the Bard. I also love wrestling, loads of gags, and banger tracks that make you want to get up and boogie. We've been packing all that together and giggling every step of the way.

Director Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and director of As You Like It (more or less), says: “'With As You Like It, we're thrilled to take the next step in our ongoing exploration of Shakespeare's most vibrant comedies, building directly on the joyful energy of Love's Labour's Lost and the chaotic brilliance of The Comedy of Errors.

'This production represents a wonderful evolution for our creative teams and ensemble. We're taking the sharp wit, pop music, and physical comedy that our audiences loved in the previous shows and bringing that distinct style into the magical, transformative world of the Forest of Arden. It's a fantastic next chapter for us, and we can't wait to share it with audiences in Scarborough and Prescot.”

Lisa Allen, Chief Executive and Creative Director at Shakespeare North says: “Shakespeare's comedies have this wonderful ability to entertain us centuries later, and As You Like It gives us the perfect opportunity to bring an abundance of playfulness and joy to our audiences.

“We're delighted to be continuing our creative relationship with the team at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, building on the success of our previous productions and bringing something energetic and a little bit unexpected to Prescot.

“We hope audiences will come ready to laugh, get caught up in the music and hilarity, and enjoy discovering this wonderfully eccentric world of festivals and wrestling with us.”

As You Like It (more or less) can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Friday 19 March to Saturday 3 April 2027, then at Shakespeare North Playhouse from Friday 9 April to Saturday 1 May 2027.

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