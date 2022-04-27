THE HAUNTING OF SUSAN A Will Premiere at the King's Head Theatre

The King's Head Theatre have today announced the world premiere of Mark Ravenhill's new play The Haunting of Susan A, which will run at the venue - London's oldest pub theatre - from 1 - 26 June 2022 (Press Night: 6 June).

Written as a response to the 50th anniversary celebration of the King's Head Theatre and having celebrated the famous creatives who started their careers at the theatre, like Tom Stoppard, Victoria Wood and Bryony Lavery, Mark Ravenhill premiers his first new play as Artistic Director of The King's Head Theatre.

Drawing on the traditions of a classic ghost story, The Haunting of Susan A explores the power of the mind to make the unseen visible and for the cruelty of the past to haunt a room.

Mark Ravenhill said of his new play, "Arriving last year as co-artistic director in time for the 50th anniversary, I reflected on the memories that might be held in this space, London's oldest pub theatre. The result is a ghost story. Inspired by my love of the work of M.R. James, my new play is set in the King's Head and explores how trauma from the past can realise itself in the present and the power of the imagination to make the unseen manifest."

Further details of cast and creative team to be announced.

The King's Head Theatre was established in 1970. Passionate about great theatre, it is known for its challenging work and support of early career artists. The King's Head is committed to fighting prejudice through the work it stages, and the artists and staff it works with. The team believes in fair pay for all on the fringe and create accessible routes for early career artists to stage their work - work they are passionate about.