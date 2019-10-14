THE GRUFFALO Brings Monstrously Good Fun to the Belgrade Theatre

Dare you venture into the deep dark wood? This November, courageous Coventry kids are invited to join the little brown Mouse as he forages for food when Tall Stories bring the best-loved story of The Gruffalo to the Belgrade Theatre.

Showing on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 November, this magical, musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson's and Axel Scheffler's award-winning picture book follows a small but courageous hero as a host of hungry animals interrupt his search for hazelnuts to invite him home for dinner - trouble is, it looks like it's him that's on the menu! Luckily, the quick-thinking mouse manages to outsmart them all by scaring them off with a monster he's made up - or so he thinks!

Originally published in 1999, The Gruffalo remains one of Britain's best-loved bedtime stories to this day, an amazing 20 years later. First performed in 2001, before the book was famous, Tall Stories' critically acclaimed and tremendously popular stage production has toured across the UK and overseas, playing in the West End, on Broadway and even at the Sydney Opera House.

Now internationally recognised for its exciting blend of storytelling theatre, original music and lots of laughs, Tall Stories was formed in 1997 by joint Artistic Directors Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, who have co-created all of its shows to date. The Gruffalo was its first production to enjoy a full-scale UK tour, as well as its first show aimed at pre-school children. Since then, the company has gone on to perform numerous children's shows across the country, including Julia Donaldson's Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo's Child.

Featuring a cunning Fox, an eccentric old Owl, a high-spirited Snake and a very clever Mouse, The Gruffalo promises singing, laughter and monstrously good fun, making it an ideal introduction to live theatre. Running at 55 minutes long, the show is recommended for kids aged 3+, but you can bring along a grown up if you think they're brave enough!

After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo - is there?

Tall Stories present The Gruffalo at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 November. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.

