THE GIRL FROM WICKTON to Open at Lower Marsh Arts Club
Performances will run Saturday 28th November - Wednesday 23rd December.
VAULT Creative Arts are capping off the year of their newly renamed venue, the Lower Marsh Arts Club, in Waterloo, with a new Christmas Classic. This Christmas, the venue will transform into a star-lit land, where magic and danger lurk around every corner. Performances will run Saturday 28th November - Wednesday 23rd December.
Written and directed by Oli Savage, winner of Best Innovation at the Off West End Awards, The Girl from Wickton is a fairy tale for adults, telling the story of Fia, and her journey into darkness and out the other side.
In the middle of winter, in the town of Wickton, there's an old tradition. Each year, when the day is at its darkest, and the night is at its longest, the people of Wickton gather to set their candles - their world-famous candles - ablaze, and banish out the night. It's a joyous affair, full of joy and dancing and revelry, and it's the pride of all the townsfolk.
Well. All except one. You see, Fia is sixteen years old, and she's never really seen the night sky. Which doesn't sit right with her at all. What's this obsession with blocking out the dark? Isn't there more to life?
But the lights in the forest on the edge of town - and the darkness amongst the trees - has been calling to her recently. So, when she gets some unexpected news about her place in this year's winter festival. Well, she does the only thing she can think to do. She flees.
This Christmas, join Fia on her adventure through the woods and out the other side again, meeting darkness, danger, and a sky full of stars, and learning to find light in even the darkest of nights.
The Girl from Wickton is a truly unique Christmas show from the team behind The Lost Library of Leake Street with an original score of folk music performed live.
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