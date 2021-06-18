THE BROWNING VERSION Will Be Performed by The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company in August

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company has today announced that tickets are on sale for a brand new production of Terence Rattigan's much loved play The Browning Version. The production will play for 3 weeks at Riverside Studios from 5 - 29 August with Branagh directing. Tickets are available now from branagh-theatre.com.

The cast is made up of all RADA graduates with Branagh playing Andrew Crocker-Harris. He will be joined by Kemi Awoderu (Taplow), Joseph Kloska (Frank Hunter), Lolita Chakrabarti (Millie Crocker-Harris), Wendy Kweh (Dr Frobisher), Victor Alli (Peter Gilbert) and Sarah Eve (Mrs Gilbert).

The production will be designed by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting Design will be by Paul Pyant and Sound Design by Emma Laxton.

A late summer's day at a school in England brings the end of term, and the end of intrigues, deceptions, and lies in the lives of its inhabitants.

The climax of teacher Andrew Crocker Harris's career is also the crisis of his once intensely romantic relationship with his passionate wife Millie.

The school celebrations, and the twisted ambitions of more popular pupils and teachers are intertwined with the inglorious retirement of the despised 'Crock'.

One quietly momentous evening in summer reveals whether their mutual futures can survive the conflict and the pain lurking just beneath the surface of British gentility, cricket, and 'playing the game'.

Rattigan's play is 'English Chekhov' for some, and for others, a titanic domestic drama that thrillingly lays bare its ties to the blood soaked drama of Ancient Greece.

At 70 minutes, many regard it as a pocket masterpiece.

Kenneth Branagh said: "Rattigan demands detailed, truthful performance. RADA works hard to train actors for that.It will be exciting to see the two combine."

The production will donate all profits to RADA. COVID has had a devastating impact on RADA's ability to deliver world-class training and on its finances. It urgently needs to raise £3.2million to recover and rebuild, and to support its students. The Browning Version marks the launch of Stage Critical, RADA's fundraising campaign. For more information about Stage Critical please visit rada.ac.uk/stage-critical.

RADA Chair, Marcus Ryder said: "It is a massive privilege as Chair of RADA to be thanking Kenneth Branagh for putting on this production. A production which serves to highlight the full range and diversity of RADA's alumni, while also launching our Stage Critical, our much-needed fundraising campaign following the extraordinarily difficult year because of Covid-19. I'm delighted that RADA is a part of this production and the rebuilding of our world-leading industry."