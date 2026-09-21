THE ART OF FALLING APART to feature Earl Slick at Union Chapel

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On Friday 20 November, Irish singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan will return to Union Chapel, in North London with a brand new show that features the legendary Bowie/Lennon guitarist, Earl Slick as her special guest

The Art of Falling Apart follows comes hot on the heels of Camille's acclaimed sell-out shows at Soho Theatre Dean Street and Soho Theatre Walthamstow and playing to packed houses on her recent tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Raunchy, fragile and fearless, she will be joined by her band at the North London venue, to perform her singular take on songs of love, loss and light . Camille brings to the stage a heady cocktail of rock 'n roll and ballads, which mix the dark with the light, as she celebrates 'the art of falling apart' and all the madness and joy of her life Chameleon-like on stage, as life is unravelling , the World is in chaos, she's decided to embrace the madness and joy of it. With the soles of her boots falling off, torn tights, tangental talking, random dancing and hymnal singing, this courageous and singular singer gifts each song with a different character and its own story to tell. Expect joy and pure passion.

I am tremendously excited to come back to Union Chapel and I'm deeply honoured that Earl Slick will be joining us as our guest. I adore him. He is a gorgeous authentic person and his incredible emotional playing makes him a true one off. I cannot believe he answered the call to come do my show. Dreams still come true. As a little girl in a village in Cork, I heard his playing and Bowie's voice through my sister's bedroom wall - tears rolling down my face. It was transformative. I realised you can be anything - overwhelmed with joy, sadness and rock n roll - the spirit is free.”

The original star of Olivier Award winning LaClique, Camille enjoys a formidable reputation for her intensely dramatic interpretations of the songs of Brel, Cave, Waits, Bowie, Radiohead and more. She has toured with the Pogues, guested at Yoko Ono's & Richard Thompson's RFH Meltdown and has stunned audiences around the world with her five-star sell-out performances, including at The Sydney Opera House, The Royal Festival Hall & The Roundhouse In addition, Camille has performed on BBC's Jools Holland show and won the coveted 'Herald Angel' award for her RSC solo performance The Rape of Lucrece. She is singing You're the One on the new album, 20th Century Paddy -The Songs of Shane McGowan, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Hozier,Tom Waits, David Gray, Primal Scream and Johnny Depp (to be be released in November 13) and will be performing the music of David Bowie for Save The Children alongside Simon Le Bon, Toyah Wilcox, Alison Mosshart Live on the Loch Nov 2026 with Bowie's original Glastonbury band line up - Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey and Sterling Campbell.

Previously an award-winning architect and painter, Camille has been awarded the French Légion d'Honneur and recently an Architectural RIAI 2025 award. She was born in London to a French mother and Irish/English father, she grew up in a village in Cork, Ireland listening to her parents & sisters eclectic music collection that shaped her into the unique interpreter she is today.

Earl Slick was David Bowie's long-time guitarist starting with the 1974 Diamond Dogs tour, recording and creating the incredible riffs and solos on Young Americans, Station to Station, Heathen , Reality, The Next Day Serious Moonlight, Dancing In The Streets, with Bowie and Jagger and more. He has also worked with such greats as Robert Smith, Carl Perkins, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy . It can be said that one of the high points of his career was working alongside John Lennon on what would become Lennon's final studio recording, the 1980s chart-topping Double Fantasy. After Lennon's death the same year, Slick returned to the studio with Yoko Ono, and appeared on what would become her highest-charting solo release, 1981s Season of Glass. Earl's guitar work would also appear on the posthumously released compilation of Lennon leftovers, 1984s Milk and Honey, as well as CD box sets for both Yoko Ono, Onobox, and John Lennon, 1998s Anthology.

Camille and Earl Slick first crossed paths in Yoko Ono's Meltdown Royal Festival Hall in 2013, performing a spell binding emotional rendtition of Lennon's I'm Losing You. It was at this meeting they recognised a real musical and personal connection “You're the real thing, as crazy and free on stage as I am”, she thought. Now, some thirteen years later, the pair are reunited for this special one-off gig.

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