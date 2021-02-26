Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ACTORS CENTRE MEETS Presents Denise Gough

Previous guests to appear on The Actors Centre Meets include Joanna Lumley, Paapa Essiedu, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Rosalie Craig and Dominique Tipper.

Feb. 26, 2021  

The Actors Centre's 'in conversation with' series, The Actors Centre Meets, kicks off its second series with an interview with two-time Olivier Award-winning actress Denise Gough. Denise will join the West End-based venue for a virtual interview on 9 March.

Famed for her critically acclaimed, Olivier-winning performances in People, Places & Things and Angels in America; Denise also garnered a Tony Award nomination for the Broadway transfer of Angels in America, which was billed as "Broadway's biggest revival."

With screen credits including Colette, starring opposite Keira Knightley and the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, Denise is an accomplished star of stage and screen however, she is perhaps best known as one of the country's most prolific and respected stage actresses, having performed on many of the UK and Ireland's most prominent stages including The National, The Royal Court, Wyndham's Theatre and the Lyric Hammersmith in addition to The Abbey Theatre and Gate Theatre in Ireland.

Following her professional debut at The Actors Centre's Tristan Bates Theatre nearly two decades ago, Denise Gough returns to talk through her remarkable career to date.

Tickets to the online event are priced at £5 and can be purchased here.


