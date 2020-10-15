TALES FROM THE TOMBSTONE TAVERN Podcast Kicks Off

New episodes will be released every two days from Wednesday 21st October to the 31st October, at 12pm

Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd presents Tales from the Tombstone Tavern.

Dracula, The Mummy and other classic monsters tell scary stories to entertain, scare, challenge and enlighten one another in a six-part podcast series, leading up to Halloween

The podcast is written by Delmar Terblanche and directed by Jamie Boucher.

Episodes are released every other day, 21 - 31 October 2020.

The Tombstone Tavern is the local haunt of horror legends Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, The Wailing Woman, Wolf Man and The Mummy. Under cover of darkness they get in the drinks and try to give one another chills with their own takes on Lovecraft, B movies, slashers, ghost stories and the occult. But perhaps all is not what it seems... Tales from the Tombstone Tavern celebrates all that we love from the world of horror, whilst also asking how we want to get our frights in 2020. Taking a new perspective, the company of theatre makers uses traditional horror tropes to challenge the attitudes to gender in the genre and look at well-known stories and characters in a new light.

Producer and co-creator Ameena Hamid said, "I've always loved radio plays and the pandemic threw them into focus for me. As theatres were closed, we found a way to make work from living rooms across the world that united us on a virtual stage. With Halloween, one of my favourite holidays seemingly cancelled due to COVID-19, Delmar and I started discussing working together on something to keep the spooky spirit going online and as fans of horror's history we decided what better to do than visit classic monsters at their local and getting the bogeymen to tell us scary stories."

Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd is a London based theatrical production company. AHP specialises in creative theatre production, general management, and research and development of plays, musicals and podcasts. At the helm of Ameena Hamid Productions is company director Ameena Hamid. Ameena is a creative producer, festival curator and facilitator. Her work focuses on putting underrepresented voices centre stage and she is particularly passionate about increasing inclusivity and representation in theatre. She was one of the Edinburgh Fringe and British Council's Emerging Producers for 2019 and is currently supported by Stage One's Bridge the Gap Programme. Ameena has produced work at Vault Festival, the Old Red Lion Theatre, and Battersea Arts Centre as well as touring work across the UK.

Running Time: 30 mins per episode | Suitable for ages 15+

Available for on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pocketcast and many more podcast platforms. For a full list and links please go to https://www.ameenahamidproductions.co.uk/tales-of-the-tombstone-tavern

All podcasts are free to download and enjoy at any time.

