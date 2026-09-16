Sue Perkins to Bring THE ETERNAL SHAME OF SUE PERKINS to Parr Hall
The MEL AND SUE star and former GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF presenter will perform at the historic Warrington venue.
Comedian, presenter and broadcaster Sue Perkins will embark on her first stand-up tour in almost two decades. Sue returned to the stage earlier this year with The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins – playing at 43 venues and garnering positive reviews across the board. Now the tour has been extended into 2027 by popular demand with a date at Warrington's Parr Hall on 11 March.
Sue, who came to prominence through her comedy partnership with Mel Giedroyc in Mel and Sue and is a former Great British Bake Off presenter, said: I loved performing the live shows this spring - so much so that I'm doing it all again next year.
“UK comedy audiences are unbeatable. I really look forward to seeing you on the next leg for more nonsense, oversharing and general giddiness.”
In this show about stigma, humiliation, misunderstanding and returning to her roots, Sue will share hilarious stories from behind the TV cameras, from imbibing too many hallucinogens to eating too much cake.
She'll explore the fallout when your pituitary gland goes haywire on live TV, and how to convince the public she didn't really fall onto that hoover attachment. And when intimate photos get splashed all over the internet, how to switch the shame to dignity and joy.
Sue Perkins has been a prominent and much loved presence on our TVs and radio for more than 30 years. A president of the Cambridge Footlights Society, her career began in stand-up comedy in the early 90s.
It was in 1991 that she first began taking shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Mel Giedroyc. That comedy partnership, forged on tiny stages in basements, endured and went on to entertain audiences with hours of television, including seven series of The Great British Bake Off.
The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins reaches Parr Hall on Thursday, 11 March.
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