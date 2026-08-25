Tom Read Wilson Adds Parr Hall Date To Debut UK Tour
The Celebrity Mastermind winner and Celebs Go Dating personality performs songs, sonnets and stories at the historic Warrington venue.
TV presenter, author, actor and singer Tom Read Wilson is bringing his debut UK tour to Warrington next month. The 'Client Co-ordinator' on Celebs Go Dating and former Celebrity Mastermind winner has announced a last-minute addition to his run of sold out shows this summer and autumn due to huge demand.
Tom will now be bringing 'The A - Z of Me' to Parr Hall on Sunday, 13 September, with tickets on sale now.
The star's show – or 'delicious slice of theatre' as he likes to call it – is an irreverent, whistle-stop tour of the alphabet. Through songs and sonnets, and stories and smut, this is A to Z of Tom's life, work, inner thoughts and general love of words.
Tom said: “I am thrilled to the marrow to be setting off on my debut tour of the UK. It has been a pipe dream for as long as I can remember. It is a very intimate revue so sharing it will be a most personal passion project.”
After graduating in Musical Theatre from the Royal Academy of Music, Tom's 20s were largely spent in the theatre – from the Palace in Manchester, to Windsor's Theatre Royal.
He then shot to the fame as the hilarious 'Client Co-ordinator' on Celebs Go Dating before stealing the nation's hearts in his own shows like The Taste Test Restaurant, Tom Read Wilson's Christmas Markets and Tom Read Wilson's Magnificent Journey.
A fierce competitor in the reality TV world, Tom also won Celebrity Mastermind and Richard Osman's House of Games and came runner up on Celebrity Best Home Cook and I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.
Elsewhere, Tom is well known as a devout logophile (lover of words) with his Word of Day series on social media resulting in two picture dictionaries and an ongoing career as an author.
Tom Read Wilson's The A - Z of Me comes to Warrington's Parr Hall on Sunday, 13 September.
|
GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
|
Michael Starring Ben: The Magic Of Michael Jackson
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/21-11/21)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Ipswich Regent Theatre (4/28-4/28)
|
Reuben Solo: Someone in This Crowd Will Betray Me [Revenge Edition]
Manchester Fairfield Social Club (9/10-9/11)
|
The Go-Between
Southwold Arts Centre (9/09-9/09)
|
London Community Gospel Choir at Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/16-12/16)
|
First Five: Jamelia Donaldson
First Five: Jamelia Donaldson (10/03-10/03)
|
Back to the Future The Musical
Bristol Hippodrome (10/08-11/21)
|
Two MR P''s In a Podcast Live - Let That Be a Lesson...
Norwich Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
|
Another Christmas Carol
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/27-11/27)