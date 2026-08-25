Tom Read Wilson Adds Parr Hall Date To Debut UK Tour

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TV presenter, author, actor and singer Tom Read Wilson is bringing his debut UK tour to Warrington next month. The 'Client Co-ordinator' on Celebs Go Dating and former Celebrity Mastermind winner has announced a last-minute addition to his run of sold out shows this summer and autumn due to huge demand.

Tom will now be bringing 'The A - Z of Me' to Parr Hall on Sunday, 13 September, with tickets on sale now.

The star's show – or 'delicious slice of theatre' as he likes to call it – is an irreverent, whistle-stop tour of the alphabet. Through songs and sonnets, and stories and smut, this is A to Z of Tom's life, work, inner thoughts and general love of words.

Tom said: “I am thrilled to the marrow to be setting off on my debut tour of the UK. It has been a pipe dream for as long as I can remember. It is a very intimate revue so sharing it will be a most personal passion project.”

After graduating in Musical Theatre from the Royal Academy of Music, Tom's 20s were largely spent in the theatre – from the Palace in Manchester, to Windsor's Theatre Royal.

He then shot to the fame as the hilarious 'Client Co-ordinator' on Celebs Go Dating before stealing the nation's hearts in his own shows like The Taste Test Restaurant, Tom Read Wilson's Christmas Markets and Tom Read Wilson's Magnificent Journey.

A fierce competitor in the reality TV world, Tom also won Celebrity Mastermind and Richard Osman's House of Games and came runner up on Celebrity Best Home Cook and I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.

Elsewhere, Tom is well known as a devout logophile (lover of words) with his Word of Day series on social media resulting in two picture dictionaries and an ongoing career as an author.

Tom Read Wilson's The A - Z of Me comes to Warrington's Parr Hall on Sunday, 13 September.

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