Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima Will Tour the UK with HAVANA NIGHTS

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima is preparing to dazzle and delight audiences with stunning new dance show Havana Nights which tours the UK in 2020.

The 25-year-old will be joined by fellow Strictly professional and fiancée Giada Lini on this first solo UK tour which opens in Chelmsford on 3 March 2020.

Havana Nights promises an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and Giada, as well as entertaining group numbers with their supporting dancers.

After opening in Chelmsford, Havana Nights will tour the UK visiting Stevenage, Milton Keynes, Crawley, Tunbridge Wells, Hayes, Bury St Edmunds, St Albans, Kettering, Leamington Spa, Cambridge, Exmouth, Redruth, Cheltenham, Swindon, Yeovil, High Wycombe, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Whitley Bay, Fleetwood, Warrington, Guildford, Reading, Shrewsbury, Southport, and Lichfield.

The show will be fantastic and fast paced and is guaranteed to be fresh and innovative with amazing routines to dazzle and wow its audience.

And along with the spectacular sizzling performances on stage, there will also be opportunities for a special pre-show meet and greet with Graziano and Giada.

Graziano Di Prima was born in Sicily and started dancing at the age of six when his mother enrolled him in classes. He is an Italian Latin Champion, as well as representing Belgium at the World Championships, and made the top 24 at the under 21s Latin World Championships.

He went on to spend three years performing with the world-famous Burn the Floor dance company, where he met his future wife 28-year-old Venetian Giada, romantically proposing to her live on stage between performances.

Graziano joined the Strictly team in 2018, partnering DJ Vick Hope through a series of sparkling and high-energy routines. He recently made Strictly history when he performed the first same sex couple dance with fellow professional Johannes Radebe.

Giada is ranked in the top 25 in the world in the Latin-American style. She won the Italian Showdance Championship nine times and represented Italy at the World Showdance Championships, where she was a finalist and won the Show Dance World Cup in 2014. She was also a finalist in Freestyle Latin representing Italy at the World Champions in China in 2013 and 2014.

She worked as a professional Latin American dancer on a high-profile Italian TV show called Amici di Maria De Filippi for three years, and toured Australia, the UK and Japan with Burn the Floor. Giada joined Strictly as a pro dancer in 2018.

Graziano commented: "I'm so excited to be able to bring Havana Nights to the many dance fans we know there are across the UK. Giada and I have worked closely together on the choreography and content for the show and we're really proud of it. Now I can't wait to visit so many venues around the country, meeting fans and performing all my favourite routines for them live on stage."

Website: www.havananightstour.co.uk

Twitter: @_HavanaNights

HAVANA NIGHTS TOUR 2020

CHELMSFORD

Civic Centre

3 March 2020

01245 606505

https://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres/#

STEVENAGE

Gordon Craig Theatre

4 March 2020

01438 363200

https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/

MILTON KEYNES

Stables Theatre

5 March 2020

01908 280800

https://stables.org/

CRAWLEY

Hawth Theatre

6 March 2020

01293 553636

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

TUNBRIDGE WELLS

Assembly Hall Theatre

7 March 2020

01245 606505

https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/

HAYES

The Beck Theatre

8 March 2020

020 8561 8371

https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/

BURY ST EDMUNDS

The Apex

10 March 2020

01284 758000

https://www.theapex.co.uk/

ST ALBANS

Alban Arena

11 March 2020

01727 844488

https://www.alban-arena.co.uk/

KETTERING

Lighthouse Theatre

12 March 2020

01536 414141

https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/

LEAMINGTON SPA

Royal Spa Centre

13 March 2020

01926 334418

https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/site/index.php

CAMBRIDGE

Corn Exchange

14 March 2020

01223 357851

https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex

EXMOUTH

Exmouth Pavilion

15 March 2020

01395 222477

https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion

REDRUTH

Regal Theatre

16 March 2020

01209 216278

https://www.merlincinemas.co.uk/regal-theatre

CHELTENHAM

Town Hall

17 March 2020

0844 576 2210

http://www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/

SWINDON

Wyvern Theatre

20 March 2020

01793 524481

https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/

YEOVIL

Westlands Theatre

21 March 2020

01935 422884

https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/

HIGH WYCOMBE

Wycombe Swan

22 March 2020

01494 512000

https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/

GLASGOW

Royal Concert Hall

25 March 2020

0141 353 8000

https://www.glasgowconcerthalls.com

EDINBURGH

Assembly Rooms

26 March 2020

0131 228 1155

http://www.usherhall.co.uk/

WHITLEY BAY

Playhouse Theatre

27 March 2020

0844 248 1588

https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/

FLEETWOOD

Marine Hall

28 March 2020

01253 887693

https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Productions

WARRINGTON

Parr Hall

29 March 2020

01925 442345

https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org/

GUILDFORD

GLive

31 March 2020

01245 606505

https://glive.co.uk/Online/

READING

Hexagon Theatre

1 April 2020

0118 960 6060

https://whatsonreading.com/venues/hexagon/whats-on

SHREWSBURY

Theatre Severn

3 April 2020

01743 281281

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

SOUTHPORT

The Atkinson

4 April 2020

01704 533333

https://www.theatkinson.co.uk

LICHFIELD

Garrick Theatre

5 April 2020

01543 412121

https://www.theatkinson.co.uk





