Storyhouse Announces New Shows on Sale, Including EDUCATING RITA, MISS JULIE and More

Storyhouse is looking forward to 2021 with a must-see programme of classic comedy, thought-provoking drama and stand-up silliness. Newly announced shows include acclaimed touring productions of stage hits Educating Rita and The Greatest Play in the History of the World, the return of Miss Julie and major names from the world of comedy.

Tickets for all the new shows are on sale from today.

Willy Russell's comedy classic Educating Rita arrives at Storyhouse from 1 - 6 February as part of a new UK tour following its successful season at the open air Minack Theatre in Cornwall during the summer.

When married hairdresser Rita enrols on a university course to expand her horizons, little does she realise where the journey will take her.

Her tutor Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker who is less than enthusiastic about taking Rita on, but the two soon realise how much they have to teach each other.

Stephen Tompkinson stars as Frank while Jessica Johnson is Rita in this special 40th anniversary production of the play.

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Broadchurch) stars in The Greatest Play in the History of the World from 10 - 14 February.

Performed by multi-award winning, BAFTA nominated actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, The Greatest Play in the History of the World... takes us on a heartfelt journey that starts and ends in a small, unassuming house on a quiet suburban road. Julie narrates this story of two neighbours and the people on their street, as she navigates us through the nuances of life, the possibilities of science and the meaning of love.

Now the must-see production comes to Storyhouse for five unforgettable days.

Meanwhile Storyhouse's own acclaimed 2020 production of August Strindberg's Miss Julie returns to the Chester stage from 5 - 13 March in a new touring co-production with New Earth Theatre.

It's Chinese New Year in 1940s Hong Kong and celebrations are in full swing.

Julie, the daughter of the island's British Governor, crashes the servants' party downstairs. But what starts as a game descends into a fight for survival as sex, power, money and race collide on a hot night in the Pearl River Delta.

The classic is adapted by Amy Ng and directed by Dadiow Lin.

Sandi Toksvig brings her smash-hit one-woman show The National Trevor Tour to the theatre on Friday, 11 June.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes, a quickfire Q&A and a quiz from the Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

And you can expect comedy fireworks when British-Iranian comedian and stage and screen actor Omid Djalili makes a date with Storyhouse on Friday, 5 November.

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 693 people and a drive-in gig which is best left unmentioned, Omid Djalili is back where he belongs, live on stage with his new The Good Times Tour.

Alex Clifton, Artistic Director of Storyhouse, said today: "We're delighted to welcome new visitors and old friends back to Storyhouse after what has been a tough year for theatre everywhere.

"We're incredibly proud of Miss Julie which received such an incredible response from audiences and critics alike when we premiered it earlier this year. So we're thrilled that this touring production, restaged imaginatively in a Covid-safe way, will open at Storyhouse before it embarks on a UK tour.

"And with Willy Russell's brilliant Educating Rita, Julie Hesmondhalgh's captivating performance in The Greatest Play and a line-up of really talented writers and performers - and with more to be announced - we're going into 2021 with a renewed sense of hope and creative energy."

The new shows are the latest to be added to a busy 2021 programme which also includes The Roaring Girls' BeachBody Ready (5 March), Britain's Got Talent magician Ben Hart (30 March) and stand-up shows from some of the cream of British comedy including Mark Thomas (14 April) and Stewart Lee (20 April).