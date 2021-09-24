Storyhouse Announce OLIVER TWIST! As 2021 Christmas Show 

Storyhouse have announced that a stage packed with kids, dogs and feelgood songs is going be the main feature of Christmas this year in Chester.

The team behind last year's smash A Christmas Carol are bringing their irreverent and riotous take on the Dickens classic to the stage from 4December.

It's Storyhouse's second Christmas show since the pandemic started to decimate British theatre, with last years hit being shut on Boxing Day after having run for four weeks.

Chester's celebrated performing arts venue had a sell-out 110 performances in Grosvenor Park this summer to a remarkable 26,000 customers.

Storyhouse's CEO, Andrew Bentley said, "If you were lucky enough to catch A Christmas Carol before Boxing Day, or one of the live streams, you'll have a sense of what is in store this Christmas. We've been auditioning the kids, the dogs, we've been practicing our dipping, Fagin may not be keen on splashing out at Christmas but we're not going to let him have his way. Christmas was never cancelled at Storyhouse last year even though it may have had a Bill Sykes-sized knock on the head. We will be proceeding with criminal intent this year as ever and are looking forward to our customers doing the same".

Oliver Twist opens Saturday 4 Dec and will run until Sunday 16 January.

There are a range of socially distanced and full capacity seating plans to suit all theatregoers' tastes.

Tickets go on sale noon Sunday 26 September for Storyhouse Members- join now for £4 a month. General sale from Friday 15 October. Find out more at storyhouse.com