Stephen Joseph Theatre Welcomes Two New Board Members

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has welcomed two new board members: Amelia Donkor and John Wilkinson.

Amelia is an actor, writer and facilitator blending creative arts and community building. Her recent theatre credits include Hull Truck Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company; she spent the summer of 2018 at the SJT in the hugely popular The 39 Steps.

Her work spans performance and script writing within the theatre and TV industry to learning and development workshops across the public and private sectors. Amelia's practice is often centred around storytelling with a focus on accessibility, diversity and inclusion. She is currently studying for an MA in Gender, Media and Culture from Goldsmiths.

John is a text-based theatre director living between York and Leeds, working freelance and as Artistic Associate at York Theatre Royal. He is the tenth recipient of the Genesis Future Directors Award at the Young Vic.

He trained at Bretton Hall College and on The National Theatre Directors Course. Most of his directing credits are focused on intense, modern classics, though he has also worked on large-scale musicals and festivals of new work for young people.

He is also a trustee of Stage Directors UK. Pilot Theatre, and the Middle Child.

Amelia says: "I'm thrilled to be joining a theatre with such a heart. It's a space that draws people together, and I very much look forward to learning and listening to other board members, the SJT team and the wider community. I'm particularly interested in the fantastic engagement work the SJT does, and supporting the theatre in their continued creativity whilst the theatre landscape is changing. The SJT has demonstrated how a theatre can stay open and accessible whilst the doors are temporarily closed."

John says: "The fact so many arts organisations are now diversifying the age range and professional expertise on their boards is a fantastic thing. It is vital for new trustees to engage with companies whose work they connect with and admire. The popular excellence and community-focused work at SJT has always resonated with me. Having a family connection with Scarborough, I hope to be able to help support in the continuation of such robust, vibrant, and inspiring practice. Plus, Artistic Director Paul Robinson has promised me some fish and chips!"

The chair of the SJT board, former BBC Director of Radio Helen Boaden, says: "I am delighted to welcome Amelia and John to our board. They bring fresh creative experience and different perspectives and each is passionate about how the SJT can offer the very best to our audiences and our town."

Amelia and John join a board comprising Helen Boaden, John Armistead, Kate Fenton, Christine Fitzpatrick, Clive Groom, Jon Lee, Richard Lumby, Alex Smith, David Warner, Mike Wilkinson and Sophie Wright.