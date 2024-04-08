State Ballet of Georgia Extends SWAN LAKE at the London Coliseum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The State Ballet of Georgia has extended its first visit to London, with performances of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum now running until from 28 August to 8 September.

Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, this company of “versatile and accomplished” dancers (The New York Times) has soared under the bold artistic direction of world-renowned, Georgian-born Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Ananiashvili, considered one of the all-time greats, returned home to her native country in 2004 to lead the company. The State Ballet of Georgia’s last visit to the UK was in 2008 when they performed at the Edinburgh International Festival. Having performed on the London Coliseum stage in 1999 (as Kitri in Don Quixote with the Bolshoi), Ananiashvili now brings her company to London for the first time.

​

Considered among the world’s 10 best classical companies, with a tradition of 175 years, experience the sleek grace and physicality of classical ballet at its best with The State Ballet of Georgia. Swan Lake’s enthralling story, timeless score, and unforgettable choreography have made it the most in-demand ballet in the world. This breathtakingly beautiful production with gorgeous white tutus and sumptuous lakeside and ballroom settings will undoubtedly draw audiences into the fantasy of the world’s most loved ballet.

​

This version of Swan Lake, staged for the Company by Nina Ananiashvili’s long-term dancing partner, the renowned Alexei Fadeechev, features hand-painted cloths made in the Georgian Opera House’s own workshops. They were designed by theatrical legend Vyacheslav Okunev. He also created the nearly 100 costumes for the production, all coming from Tbilisi to London.

​

Director of The State Ballet of Georgia, Nina Ananiashvili said of the production: ‘Swan Lake is one of our best repertoires. It combines elaborate costumes, stunning choreography, exquisite ornaments and the young generation of dancers with Georgian characteristics. Swan Lake has always had an important place in my career. It was the first ballet that I performed in the Bolshoi Theatre and was my first and final significant performance at American Ballet Theater. I can’t wait to share it with audiences in London for the first time.’

​

With a company of 65, and accompanied by the award-winning English National Opera Orchestra, this lavish production opens on 28 August.

​

The company will then travel to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for performances of Swan Lake from 20-24 November.