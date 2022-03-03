Stars Announced For SYMPHONIC MUSICALS At Cheltenham Town Hall

Outreach Productions has announced the stars of Symphonic Musicals at Cheltenham Town Hall on 31st July 2022.

Featuring a live 26-piece orchestra, this brand-new celebration of musical theatre stars Britain's Got Talent Winner Jai McDowall and international soprano Lisa Jane Kelsey.

Jai McDowall won the fifth season of Britain's Got Talent, winning over a nation's hearts with his powerful vocals, natural charm, and diverse song interpretations.

Since training in performing arts, contemporary dance and acting, Lisa Jane Kelsey has toured in various theatrical shows, taken on countless roles and performed in concerts in the West End at the Dominion and Her Majesty's Theatre.

Jai McDowall, said, "I am looking forward to performing some of musical theatre's classic songs at Cheltenham with a wonderful live orchestra. I think it will be a beautiful evening filled with beautiful music."

Symphonic Musicals is an evening of musical favourites, beautifully accompanied by a 26-piece concert orchestra and the scores' original lavish orchestrations. Bringing the songs, you love to life; selections will include music from Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, Carousel, West Side Story, The Sound of Music and many more!

The performance will feature classic songs such as "Tonight", "Oh What A Beautiful Morning", "I Could Have Danced All Night", and "Almost Like Being In Love".

Gregor Reid, Executive Producer for Outreach Productions, said, "I'm excited to put the wonderful scores centre-stage in our celebration of golden-age musicals. Many of these scores are rarely performed with a full orchestra, so to bring that experience to the Cheltenham audiences will be a real delight. We're truly privileged to be performing in such a beautiful venue, its grandeur and charm will be perfectly matched by the music we've chosen to perform."