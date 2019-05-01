St Helens Theatre Royal Announces May Lineup

There is a stellar line-up at St Helens Theatre Royal this May. Iconic stars of sport, music tributes, kids classics and laugh out loud comedy all combine to make it an unmissable month for audiences young and old.

Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies, get ready to sing along, with the Sing-A-Long-A version of the classic film Grease on Saturday 4 May. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential!

On Friday 10 May, join the Hormonal Housewives as they take the stage and blast their witty way through a catalogue of women's bits. Starring Vicki Michelle, no subject is taboo, and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

The timeless children's story, The Very Hungry Caterpillar is brought to life on stage from Saturday 11 - Sunday 12 May. This critically acclaimed production features 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four Carle's stories, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Football fans will be queuing at St Helens rather than Anfield on Friday 17 May as Jed Stone hosts the ultimate evening of Liverpool Legends. Featuring LFC legends John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon on stage together, the evening will give an insight into their impressive careers.

The award-winning Chicago Blues Brothers return to Theatre Royal on Saturday 18 May in the biggest and best loved production based on the hit film, featuring some of the most loved Motown anthems along with all the Blues Brothers classics. With favourites from Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, James Brown, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Jackson 5, The Supremes and many more.

The world's leading Michael Jackson tribute artist takes to the stage on Saturday 24 May when The King of Pop: The Legend Continues starring Navi makes a welcome return. Joined by Michael Jackson's iconic female guitarist - Jennifer Batten, it features all of Michael's greatest hits along with an incredible live band and dancers.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "We have an exciting and varied line-up this month with some returning favourites as well as wonderful new shows for audiences of St Helens."

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





