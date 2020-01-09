Spring 2020 Season Announced For Live at Zedel

Live At Zédel, Soho's unique live entertainment concept at Crazy Coqs and Brasserie Zédel, announces their new 2020 spring season produced in partnership with Fane.

James Albrecht says: "Crazy Coqs enjoyed a run of sold out shows in the final weeks of 2019 with audiences and artists revelling in the unique chemistry offered by London's art deco gem. 2020 promises to be an exciting year for the venue, with a new website launching in the spring and an ever-expanding roster of emerging talent and International Artists crossing the threshold. "

Featuring over 200 shows, highlights of the 2020 spring season include Lorna Luft Springs into London in April and May, a chance to see daughter of legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sidney Luft, sharing favourites from the Great American Songbook - some of them made famous by her mother - as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway and beyond, as only she can tell. In February, acclaimed New York-born singer-songwriter, Benjamin Scheuer, returns for a three-day residency to present tracks from both his forthcoming album and his award-winning show The Lion. Global sensation and protégé of Michel Legrand, Melissa Errico, brings her show celebrating jazz and Hollywood classics, songs he wrote for her and the music that influenced him, from Cole Porter to Trenet. In April, Oliver Award winner and star of Jersey Boys (West End and Broadway) Ryan Molloy, hosts two separate intimate evenings - Human, which features performances from his album of the same name and Frankie Goes to Hollywood in which he explores Stevie Wonder's legendary back catalogue. La Voix is back with her in-conversation evenings, this time interviewing one of UK's top choreographers and TV personalities, Arlene Phillips CBE. Musical director and raconteur, Gareth Valentine, promises a piano evening with very special guest, the incomparable Miriam Margoyles. UK treasure and endlessly hilarious, Vikki Stone, presents the Funny Girls from the world of musical theatre.

In March, French Fest promises to celebrate Francophile culture with a delightful feast of music, cabaret, comedy and magic. French magician and Royal Family favourite Etienne Pradier mixes magic, mind reading, comedy and 'je ne sais quoi' in his debut at Crazy Coqs. Back by popular demand, French chanteuse, Caroline Nin returns with her songs and stories of the Paris Lido. Christine Bovill pays a powerful homage to France's most endearing icon, Edith Piaf whilst Jean de Talhouet and his musicians take us on a wild journey through the life of Serge Gainsbourg in Gainsbourg Confidential. Crazy Coqs' popular residency, The Crazy Coqs Presents, introduce an exclusive celebration of French- themed cabaret. Other highlights include Cabaret Fantastique's favourite compere and France's finest flaneur Marcel Lucont debuting his hotly anticipated one-man show.

In February and March, in collaboration with London Vocal League, brand new A Capella Series celebrates the UK's leading A Cappella stars. Highlights include performances from UK Barbershop Champions Sound Hypothesis, TV A Cappella stars Belt Up, Tagline and WeAreTrackless, ICCA Open UK Champs Novi and VoCollective, all female sensation VERSA, former UK Loop station Champion OXBOX, the West End launch of Club A Cappella Kids and the London transfer of a hit Broadway A Cappella show, West End goes A Cappella.

In May, as part of the Gypsy Jazz Festival of London, celebrating the astonishing musicianship and artistry of gypsy jazz music, Crazy Coqs will play host to three incredible Gypsy Jazz bands: La Bouche Manouche feat. Irene Serra, the Jonny Kerry Quartet and Smart/Dall'Asta/Wheatcroft Trio.

Residency highlights include Black Cat Cabaret "Salon des Artistes", who enchant audiences with the very finest acts on the international circuit performing comic song, live music, superior displays of showmanship and elegant burlesque. Restaurant critic, Jay Rayner, leads an ensemble of top-flight musicians through a vivid night of the very best of song-writing and jazz. Harold Sanditen returns with Crazy Coqs' longest running residency, the infamous Open Mic Party, to celebrate talent from newcomers to seasoned professionals. Every last Sunday of the month, The Crazy Coqs Presents continues its residency of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End. Also returning are comedic cabaret by the Troubadours of the Twitter age, Bounder & Cad (featured on BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club Pick of the Year), as well as the witty and unstoppable duo, Flanders and Swann.

Cabaret highlights include Dancing on Ice star Jason Gardiner who opens the season with his one-man show. Dolly Parton doppelgänger and 'one of the world's best tribute artists' (BBC One) Kelly O'Brien returns for a week-long residency with The Dolly Show. Joe Stilgoe's annual pilgrimage to Crazy Coqs has become a highlight of the spring season, and after three sell-out residencies, he returns this May, with guests to be soon announced. Miss Hope Springs, performed by Ty Jeffries, the winner of Broadway World Awards 'Best Cabaret Edinburgh Fringe 2019', brings two brand new cabaret shows Girl In A Million: The Best of Miss Hope Springs and Valentine's special Miss Hope Springs: The Love Songs. Back for one night and fresh from her acclaimed run as Rose in Gypsy at the Manchester Royal Exchange, Ria Jones celebrates all kinds of love on one of the most romantic days of the year. West End stars and real-life friends, Lauren Samuels and Sophie Evans, celebrate the great Judy Garland ten years after they were brought together for the BBC competition Over the Rainbow. The "Queen of Cabaret", Eve Ferret, mixes original songs and stories in her Crazy Coqs return. Gary Williams brings a brand-new show in tribute to the biggest stars ever to have headlined Las Vegas, such as Elvis Presley, Frankie Valli and Tom Jones. Camp house band on the BAFTA award winning show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, 4 Poofs and a Piano bring their unique style of humour and comedy mixed with superb harmonies to the stage. West End performer, Emma Kershaw pays tribute to the 'voice of a generation', Karen Carpenter, on what would have been her 70th birthday.

Music and jazz highlights include legendary pianist and storyteller Chris Ingham who brings not one but five distinct shows to celebrate the lives of five all time music greats: Dudley Moore, Hoagy Carmichael, Stan Getz, Johnny Mercer and Richard Rodgers. Award-winning American songwriter Scott Alan explores his newest musical chapter in story and song - fatherhood. Much anticipated is the return of Phil Geoffrey Bond's Sondheim Unplugged, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Dom Pipkin brings authentic, spirited, New Orleans blues and jazz piano. Ian Shaw fuses the words and music of Joni Mitchell and David Bowie in his take on a romantic evening. Multi-award-winning Canadian modern-jazz ensemble the Nick Maclean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali embarks on their international tour across the UK, including an exclusive stop at Crazy Coqs. Widely regarded as the leading klezmer violinist of her generation, Sophie Solomon performs an intimate evening featuring her incredible 5-piece live band hot off the road with The Divine Comedy. The Egyptian Jazz Projekt ties timeless classics by Egypt's most popular performers with hits by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Jerome Kern. Having recorded 43 solo albums, the infinitely versatile Salena Jones swings from jazz standards to more intimate material. Multi award-winning guitarist and composer, Antonio Forcione, brings his original blend of Jazz, Latin and flamenco sounds.

Musical comedy and spoken word highlights include Shirley and Shirley, without a doubt the best British-Surinamese, Irish-Palestinian double-act working on the comedy circuit today. WordTheatre® return with Love Hurts featuring special guests Gina Bellman, Harriet Walter, Lara Cazalet, Guy Paul, David Soul and Rhashan Stone.





