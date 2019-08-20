Spend An Evening With Candoco Dance Company in Worthing

Spend an evening with the outstanding Candoco Dance Company renowned for its profound boundary-pushing work.



Candoco Dance Company created a sensation last year when its contemporary dancers performed to over 10 million people on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Renowned for its profound, boundary-pushing work, Candoco's company of disabled and non-disabled dancers brings work by three very different UK-based artists to Worthing. At the Connaught Theatre on Saturday 5 October at 7:30pm, the evening will consist of three pieces; two live pieces and a short film.

Let's Talk About Dis

Visual artist Hetain Patel has created an intimate piece that builds on an exploration of the dancers' personalities and bodies, interrogating questions of what identity is and how it is formed.

Unspoken Spoken

A short film directed and choreographed by Fin Walker that exposes the potential that exists when we dare to challenge the rules. A captivating story told through BSL, voice and movement.

You and I Know

Multiple award-winning choreographer Arlene Phillips presents an emotive exploration of how we fall in and out of love over and over again, often with the same person.



Candoco Dance Company is a company of disabled and non-disabled dancers founded in 1991. Candoco produces excellent and profound experiences for audiences and participants that excite, challenge and broaden perceptions of art and ability, and place people and collaboration at the heart of our work.



With a rich heritage of 28 years behind it and it unwavering commitment to quality and professional practice, Candoco Dance Company has led change in thinking about dance, about ability, about who's allowed 'in' and how we interact with and create our worlds. Their coherent programme of performance, advocacy and learning sets standards for inclusive practice, broadens perceptions of art and ability, and provides an excellent platform to campaign for increased access and diversity in the cultural sector and beyond.



Tickets for An Evening With Candoco Dance Company are available from £16 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







