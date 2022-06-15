Southwark Playhouse Presents THE LESSON By Eugène Ionesco

A mild-mannered professor takes on a new pupil, and swiftly descends into tyranny, becoming bent on her destruction. The Lesson is a comically surreal exposé about power, knowledge and those who hoard both.

Following international stagings, which include a sold out run at Teatrul de Comedie in Bucharest, Icarus' blistering and award-winning production of

Eugene Ionesco's classic dark comedy opens at Southwark Playhouse for a four week limited season this summer, ahead of a national tour in the autumn.

The cast comprises Hazel Caulfield (Romeo and Juliet - Brighton Open Air Theatr, Alice In Wonderland - This Is My Theatre tour) as pupil, Jerome Ngonadi (Three Sisters - National Theatre / Fuel, Our Laygate - The Customs House) as professor and Julie Stark (Bat Out Of Hell - Dominion Theatre, Priscillia Queen of The Desert - tour) as Marie.

The director is Max Lewendel with set design by Christopher Hone, costume design by Isabella Van Braeckel, sound design by Matt Downing, lighting design by Stevie Carty and Projection Design by Ben Glover.

All performances are enhanced by a bold projection design that features an exciting new Creative Captioning technology, supported by Arts Council England, ensuring that every performance is accessible for deaf and hard of hearing audiences as well as enhancing the creative story.

