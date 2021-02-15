Southbank Centre's Inside Out Announces Additional Events

The Southbank Centre today announces new events for Inside Out, an online season of music and literature extended until 6 May. The new events include Bell Orchestre (13 Mar), authors Kazuo and Naomi Ishiguro (5 Apr), Olivia Laing (30 Apr) and Jhumpa Lahiri (6 May).

The return of Inside Out kicked off in January 2021 with the hugely popular T.S Eliot Prize event (24 Jan), which saw Bhanu Kapil crowned the 2021 prize winner. Since then, a stellar performance and spell-binding talks have been streamed featuring The Cinematic Orchestra (29 Jan), Fearne Cotton (4 Feb) and Ethan Hawke (8 Feb).

Previously announced events yet to be streamed globally include Raven Leilani (25 Feb) Skin (4 Mar), Black Country, New Road (6 Mar), London Contemporary Orchestra (19 Mar), Hanif Abdurraquib (25 Mar) and Out-Spoken (28 Mar). For more information on these events, see the press release here.

Kazuo and Naomi Ishiguro in conversation (5 April)

Father and daughter Kazuo and Naomi Ishiguro make a rare public appearance to discuss their newly published novels and writing across the generations. Coming together for the first time ever for a joint event, Kazuo Ishiguro and Naomi Ishiguro reflect on the universal questions their novels explore, from what it means to love, to what we owe each other in friendship and loyalty, in conversation with broadcaster Razia Iqbal.

One of the most anticipated publications of the year, Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro is his first novel since winning the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature. It tells the story of an 'Artificial Friend' of exceptional observational abilities, who awaits selection by a human companion.

Naomi Ishiguro's debut novel Common Ground champions the principles of solidarity and friendship across cultural boundaries. Posing timely questions about the erosion of public space, and who the actual land of England belongs to, it tells the story of a friendship between two characters from very different backgrounds.

Olivia Laing: Everybody (30 April)

In an exclusive streamed event, author Olivia Laing discusses her new work of non-fiction, Everybody; a book about liberation and the body.

Laing uses the life of the renegade psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich to chart the long struggle for bodily freedom, and grapples with the legacy of some of the most compelling figures of the past century, including Nina Simone, Susan Sontag and Malcolm X.

At a moment in which basic rights are increasingly under threat, Olivia Laing draws on her own experience of protest and alternative medicine to investigate the body and its discontents. In this event, Laing reflects on and celebrates the ways ordinary human bodies can resist oppression and reshape the world.

Jhumpa Lahiri in conversation (6 May)

In an exclusive streamed event, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri discusses her latest novel, Whereabouts, a haunting portrait of a woman on the cusp of change.

Tracing the steps, observations and conversations of a woman in a beautiful and lonely Italian city, Whereabouts is a dazzling evocation of a place. A work of rare artistry, the novel which was first written in Italian and then translated by the author herself brims with the impulse to transcend boundaries.

In this event, Lahiri reads from and reflects on Whereabouts, and takes the audience through the journey of translating it herself.

Tickets for the newly announced events will go on sale to Members on Tuesday 16 February and the general public on Wednesday 17 February. All literature events are available On Demand for 7 days after first broadcast.

Bell Orchestre presents House Music (13 March)

Montreal's avant-garde outfit, Bell Orchestre comes together in the Canadian woodlands to create a unique visual performance of their highly-anticipated new record House Music that will receive its UK premiere at the Southbank Centre via DICE on Saturday 13 March. The group consists of six musical mavericks, including Arcade Fire members Sarah Neufeld and Richard Reed Parry, who continue to shift the boundaries of instrumental music. House Music is an immersive album to be released March 19 on Erased Tapes. It's the first time the band has put out new music in over a decade and the new album is inspired by other improvisation-exploring greats that have come before including Talk Talk, The Orb, Bitches Brew-era Miles Davis and the late Ennio Morricone. House Music's visual counterpart is directed by band member Kaveh Nabatian.

Tickets for Bell Orchestre's stream will be on pre-sale on Tuesday 16 February to Southbank Centre members and on general release on Wednesday 17 February. Please see here for further information.

London Contemporary Orchestra at the Southbank Centre (19 March)

Leading vocal groups VOCES8 and Apollo5 complete the line-up for the London Contemporary Orchestra's previously announced global stream on DICE, as new music is added to the programme for this one-off show. Alongside music by Duval Timothy, Kelly Lee Owens, and Kjartan Sveinsson, the genre-defying ensemble will perform world premiere arrangements of music by two of Iceland's most-loved current artists. Robert Ames reconstructs 'Ascent' by the Oscar-winning composer behind the 2019 Joker score, Hildur Guðnadóttir, while Geoff Lawson orchestrates 'momentary' by Ólafur Arnalds.

Tickets for the London Contemporary Orchestra's global stream are available now here; the stream will be available for 24-hours. Tickets for Black Country, New Road's global livestream are also on sale now here.

The Southbank Centre will present a mini series of online events for families on Saturday 20 February to bring entertainment into UK homes in the half-term break. These events will take place on Zoom as the multi-arts centre continues its commitment to bringing arts and culture to communities nationwide throughout the pandemic.

Kaleidoscope (10.30 - 11am & 11.30 - 12pm) will be a live online musical experience for babies aged 3 to 18 months and features sounds from live musicians, visuals and sensory activities in order for parents and babies to explore colour together. Kaleidoscope has been developed by Filskit Theatre as an adaptation of their show.

DYSCO (2-3pm) will be a fun, playful and celebratory workshop for all ages, bodies and minds that invites audiences to find joy in your own dancing and moving. DYSCO is led by dance artist Aby Watson who describes herself as a dyspraxic, dyslexic and ADHD dance artist.

In addition to the events, the Southbank Centre has launched ArtsDrop, a set of arts-themed resources for schools and families linked to the curriculum, created by artists and educators to support children's creative learning. The downloadable packs are available at school or at home.

Tickets for half-term events are onsale.