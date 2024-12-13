Soprano Aida Garifullina to Perform at London's Cadogan Hall in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soprano Aida Garifullina is set to perform at London's iconic Cadogan Hall on Monday, 24th March 2025. Born in 1987 in Kazan, Garifullina's prodigious talent emerged early. Her first televised performance at just five years old marked the beginning of an extraordinary career. After studying in Nuremberg and Vienna, she won First Prize at Placido Domingo's 2013 Operalia Competition, a victory that catapulted her to international recognition.

Following this triumph, she joined the ensemble of the Vienna Staatsoper, where she collaborated with some of the world's most esteemed conductors, including Gustavo Dudamel, Zubin Mehta, Kent Nagano, Antonio Pappano, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Her artistry has earned her numerous accolades, including Solo Album of the Year at the Echo Classical Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording for Rimsky-Korsakov's The Golden Cockerel.

Aida Garifullina is a regular guest at prestigious opera houses, including the Royal Opera House (Covent Garden), Teatro alla Scala, the Metropolitan Opera House, and the Opéra National de Paris. Her star-studded career has included performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening and closing ceremonies, the Concert de Paris for Bastille Day, and Proms in the Park. She has also graced the stage at Andrea Bocelli's 30th Celebration in Tuscany, alongside artists such as Ed SHeeran and Lang Lang.

Her versatility has brought her mainstream success with appearances in the Oscar-nominated film Florence Foster Jenkins alongside Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, as well as her unforgettable duet with Robbie Williams at the FIFA World Cup.

Garifullina's upcoming roles include Juliette in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette in Berlin and Tatyana in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin at La Scala, further solidifying her reputation as one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation.

London audiences will now have another opportunity to experience Garifullina's artistry in the intimate and acoustically rich setting of Cadogan Hall.

Reflecting on her return to London, Garifullina shared:

"London has always held a special place in my heart, and performing here feels like a homecoming. Cadogan Hall's intimate setting and remarkable acoustics create a uniquely magical connection, and I can't wait to share this special evening of music."

Event Details

What: Aida Garifullina Live at Cadogan Hall

When: Monday, 24th March 2025

Where: Cadogan Hall, London

Tickets: Available now via https://myticket.co.uk/gigs/aida-garifullina-london-2025-03-24-19-00

Comments