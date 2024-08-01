Sophie Nüzel Presents STORIES OF A WATERSPRITE On Tour This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The autumn Sophie Nüzel presents her latest dance show for young people aged 4+ and their families, Stories of a Watersprite, on tour to 13 venues across the UK from 29 September - 10 November 2024.

Combining dance, puppetry, and storytelling, Stories of a Watersprite looks at the importance of the natural world around us and how we can come together, no matter what age, to create positive change.

Featuring a cast of five dancers and puppeteers, Stories of a Watersprite is set among the drifting waterweed and ancient moss-covered rocks of a pond that is teeming with life - newts, snails, little silver fish. A Waterspite wakes to find strange and unsettling things have started to enter the pond, threatening the natural habitat of these living things. Together, the audience and Watersprite set out to return the pond to its natural state.

The production will visit Brighton Dome (29 Sept), Lakeside Arts Centre, Nottingham (5-6 Oct), Arlington Arts Centre, Newbury (12 Oct), Beggars Theatre, Millom (18 Oct), Rosehill Theatre, Whitehaven (20 Oct), Stamford Arts Centre (23 Oct), Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham (24 Oct), Dance City, Newcastle (26 Oct), Stanley Arts Centre, South Norwood (27 Oct), The Albany, London (30 Oct), MAC Birmingham (7-9 Nov), artsdepot, London (10 Nov). With additional dates in Spring 2025 to be announced.

Stories of a Watersprite is a remake of a previous production that toured the UK and Germany in 2021/2022. This version has been made for small scale touring with embedded access for neurodivergent audiences. Presented in a relaxed setting, audiences will have the chance to join in with quiet pre-show activities in the foyer and have the freedom to return and leave the performance throughout. An audio described introduction will start each performance, and touch tours are available for audiences who want to explore the set and costumes. The performances at Lakeside Arts Centre, Nottingham and MAC Birmingham will be BSL interpreted.

German-born dance artist and choreographer Sophie Nüzel lives and works in England. She has a wealth of experience in making work for unusual spaces, on anybody, in different ways, and with people of a range of ages and abilities. Her recent works have included The Greenhouse, a dance performance about plant life, Look Up, Look Out, a woodland adventure promenade performance, and latest work Stories of a Watersprite.

Of Stories of a Watersprite Sophie Nüzel said: “I am so excited to bring this show to audiences across the UK this autumn. There is so little space for young people to dream and use their imagination I hope this show inspires them to dream big and wild, in a space specially created for them while also helping to grow their understanding of the importance of nature.”

