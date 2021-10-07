Soho Theatre Announces October 2021 Performances and Events

Soho Theatre has announced listings for October 2021 Onwards.

On the theatre front, Jasmine Lee-Jones' curious closes on Saturday 16 October, ushering in Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Mum (Wed 20 Oct - Sat 20 Nov) after its Theatre Royal Plymouth run, and Sadie Clark returns with Algorithms (Mon 6 - Sat 11 Dec).

Comedy and cabaret-wise, the spooky season is here, and there's plenty to look forward to this month with the return of drag queen Séayoncé and her Res-Erection (Thu 28 - Sat 30 Oct), as well as Swipe Right Theatre's Scream Phone (Thu 28 - Sat 30 Oct), a hilarious spoof horror musical where Scream meets Clueless, and Nick Helm's I Think, You Stink (Tue 23 - Sat 27 Nov), a musical, B Movie, Drive In, Thrill Ride that plunged audiences to the very depths of madness when he first performed it.

There'll be plenty more laughter this season, courtesy of sketch comedy group Just These Please's show No Worries If Not (Thu 14 - Sat 16 Oct & Mon 1 - Tue 2 Nov), the One-Woman Show Written and Performed by Liz Kingsman (Mon 11 - Sat 23 Oct), Twonkey's Greatest Twitch (Tue 19 Oct), as well as comedy shows from Thanya Moore, Jordan Brookes, Isabelle Farah and Archie Maddocks.

Looking to the future, the festive season will feature our Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo, who are coming back to ours with Now That's What We Call Musicals (Mon 13 Dec - Sat 22 Jan 2022, Press Nights Wed 15 and Thu 16 Dec), for what promises to be a melting pot of musical theatre karaoke, vaudeville, variety, sing-along, dress up madness, and signature assholery. The UK debut of the US cult festive drag spectacle The Dina Martina Christmas Show (Tue 14 - Thu 30 Dec), and the return of Natalie Palamides' Laid (Mon 13 Dec - Sat 8 Jan)

Indian comedy superstar Zakir Khan for not one but two shows in Hindi: Zakir Khan: Live (Mon 22 - Mon 29 Nov) and Zakir Khan: Tathastu (Fri 26 - Sun 28 Nov). And UK debut runs for American comics Megan Stalter (Tue 30 Nov - Sat 11 Dec) and Patti Harrison (Mon 8 - Sat 13 Nov).

