Soho Theatre Announces Celebration Of Connection In Upstairs Studio Relaunch

Soho Theatre Associate Director Lakesha Arie-Angelo announces her first full season of emerging new work. Following the successful reopening of the Upstairs Studio with Ifeyinwa Frederick's Sessions (a Soho Six co-commission with Paines Plough), this new season features plays about connection, and queerness, romantic and platonic love, identity, work, friendship, brotherhood, and masculinity.

The season includes Emily Aboud's cabaret/theatre genre-bending Splintered, Nathan Ellis's experimental and actor-less work.txt, Will Jackson's epistolary comedy Yours Sincerely, Ryan Calais Cameron's ode to brotherhood Human Nurture, James Fritz's apocalyptic Lava, Stephanie Martin's queer love story Juniper and Jules, Majid Mehdizadeh's mix of spoken word, music and theatre Y'MAM: Young Man's Angry Movements and Eleanor Tindall's coming-of-age story Before I Was a Bear.

Lakesha Arie-Angelo, Soho Theatre's Associate Director, said: 'As we kick off our Spring 2022 Studio season this week, we are excited to welcome some of the UK's boldest artists. We're thrilled to host an array of shows in our intimate studio space that will transport our audiences to different worlds. Join us to celebrate and experience an eclectic mix of stories illuminating themes of connection and love in a time when we need it most.'