Slapstick Picnic's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Will Embark on UK Tour
Learn more about the show, and where you can catch a performance, here!
This summer, outdoor theatre company Slapstick Picnic will return with a reprise of their mischievous reimagining of The Importance of Being Earnest in a UK tour. Ripping up the recipe book and dishing out a hectic, two-actor production of Oscar Wilde's classic play, audiences will be invited to tuck into a picnic and join in the silliness at outdoor venues.
Prepare to witness the impossible - the entirety of Oscar Wilde's classic play of manners, affairs and handbags being performed by just two rather dashing entertainers with a little help from their hapless Stage Manager. They've no time for the twee tea-time titters - they want you guffawing with your gran and spitting out your sauvignon on your sister.
Director Nel Crouch said, "When it comes to enjoying the great British summer, you can't beat basking in the evening sun, sipping an ice-cold drink, tucking into a delicious picnic and watching this classic Wilde comedy with a slapstick twist. Of course it could rain, which would shatter that lovely image... but that's all part of the fun isn't it!"
Slapstick Picnic comes to you from the mad minds that created the award-winning touring company, The HandleBards. The HandleBards' are currently touring the UK with a reprise of their hit production of Shakespeare's classic comedy Twelfth Night (
Tour Dates
10 July National Trust Emmetts Garden
7pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
12 July Warninglid Grange
Haywards Heath RH17 5TQ
6.30pm | Pay What You Can
13 July Staunton Country Park
7pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
15 July Marine Theatre
19 July Tapeley Park, Bideford
7pm | £13 - £10
21 July Norton Barton Artisan Food Village
22 July Taunton Brewhouse
23 July Corsham Almshouse
Pound Pill, Corsham SN13 9HF
7.30pm | £12 - £10
24 July Westferry Circus
Westferry Circus, London E14 4HD
4.30pm | Free
26 July Chawton House
Alton, GU34 1SJ
7pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
28 July Swan Theatre
The Moors, Worcester WR1 3ED
6.30pm | £18 - £10
Under 10s go free
29 July Yeo Valley Organic Garden, Chew Valley
Blagdon, Bristol BS40 7SQ
7pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
30 July Theatre at the Bowl
Town Gardens Old Town, Swindon, SN1 4EW
7.30pm | £17 - £11
31 July Garden Theatre Festival
The Holburne Museum, Great Pulteney Street, Bath, BA2 4DB
6pm | £16 - £11
2 August Berrybank Park Amphitheatre, Oddington
Moreton-in-Marsh, England, GL56 0XW
7pm | £20 - £15
3 August Bacon Theatre
Hatherley Road, Cheltenham, GL51 6EP
7.30pm | £16 - £14
4 August The Corn Exchange
Market Square, Witney OX28 6AB
7pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
6 August Heeley People's Park
View Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S2 3DJ
7pm | Pay What You Can
7 August Constable Burton Hall & Gardens
Constable Burton, Leyburn DL8 5LJ
6.00pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
9 August Lawrence Batley Theatre
Queen St, Huddersfield HD1 2SP
3pm & 7pm | £19 - £12
10 August Marsden Mechanics
Peel St, Marsden, Huddersfield HD7 6BW
7pm | £17 - £10
Under 10s go free
11 August Alnwick Gardens
12 August Muckhart Nature Park, Dollar
Muckhart Parish Church, FK14 7JQ
7pm | £18 - £11
Under 10s go free
15 - 17 August Assembly George Sq Gardens
19 August Richard Whiteley Theatre, Giggleswick
7pm | £15 - £10
Under 10s go free
20 August Heskin Hall
Wood Ln, Chorley PR7 5PA
24 August The Witham
25 August Creswell Crags
26 August Hoghton Tower, Blackburn
27 & 28 August Shakespeare North Playhouse
30 August Coventry Cathedral
Coventry, CV1 5AB
31 August The Manor
1 September The Charterhouse