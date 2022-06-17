Slapstick Picnic's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Will Embark on UK Tour

This summer, outdoor theatre company Slapstick Picnic will return with a reprise of their mischievous reimagining of The Importance of Being Earnest in a UK tour. Ripping up the recipe book and dishing out a hectic, two-actor production of Oscar Wilde's classic play, audiences will be invited to tuck into a picnic and join in the silliness at outdoor venues.

Prepare to witness the impossible - the entirety of Oscar Wilde's classic play of manners, affairs and handbags being performed by just two rather dashing entertainers with a little help from their hapless Stage Manager. They've no time for the twee tea-time titters - they want you guffawing with your gran and spitting out your sauvignon on your sister.

Director Nel Crouch said, "When it comes to enjoying the great British summer, you can't beat basking in the evening sun, sipping an ice-cold drink, tucking into a delicious picnic and watching this classic Wilde comedy with a slapstick twist. Of course it could rain, which would shatter that lovely image... but that's all part of the fun isn't it!"

Slapstick Picnic comes to you from the mad minds that created the award-winning touring company, The HandleBards. The HandleBards' are currently touring the UK with a reprise of their hit production of Shakespeare's classic comedy Twelfth Night ( until 17th September). The company shares actors and creatives with The HandleBards including theatre director Nel Crouch (RSC, Young Vic) and designer Connie Watson (New Old Friends) using their experience of outdoor theatre and adapting Shakespeare to produce this classic tale with an untraditional twist.

Tour Dates

10 July National Trust Emmetts Garden

Ide Hill, Sevenoaks TN14 6BA

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

12 July Warninglid Grange

Haywards Heath RH17 5TQ

6.30pm | Pay What You Can

13 July Staunton Country Park

Petersfield Rd, Havant PO9 5HD

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

15 July Marine Theatre

Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB

7pm | £19 - £10

19 July Tapeley Park, Bideford

Instow, North Devon, EX39 4NT

7pm | £13 - £10

21 July Norton Barton Artisan Food Village

Launcells, Bude EX23 9LG

6.30pm | £18 - £11

22 July Taunton Brewhouse

Coal Orchard, Taunton, Somerset, TA1 1JL

7.30pm | £18 - £10

23 July Corsham Almshouse

Pound Pill, Corsham SN13 9HF

7.30pm | £12 - £10

24 July Westferry Circus

Westferry Circus, London E14 4HD

4.30pm | Free

26 July Chawton House

Alton, GU34 1SJ

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

28 July Swan Theatre

The Moors, Worcester WR1 3ED

6.30pm | £18 - £10

Under 10s go free

29 July Yeo Valley Organic Garden, Chew Valley

Blagdon, Bristol BS40 7SQ

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

30 July Theatre at the Bowl

Town Gardens Old Town, Swindon, SN1 4EW

7.30pm | £17 - £11

31 July Garden Theatre Festival

The Holburne Museum, Great Pulteney Street, Bath, BA2 4DB

6pm | £16 - £11

2 August Berrybank Park Amphitheatre, Oddington

Moreton-in-Marsh, England, GL56 0XW

7pm | £20 - £15

3 August Bacon Theatre

Hatherley Road, Cheltenham, GL51 6EP

7.30pm | £16 - £14

4 August The Corn Exchange

Market Square, Witney OX28 6AB

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

6 August Heeley People's Park

View Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S2 3DJ

7pm | Pay What You Can

7 August Constable Burton Hall & Gardens

Constable Burton, Leyburn DL8 5LJ

6.00pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

9 August Lawrence Batley Theatre

Queen St, Huddersfield HD1 2SP

3pm & 7pm | £19 - £12

10 August Marsden Mechanics

Peel St, Marsden, Huddersfield HD7 6BW

7pm | £17 - £10

Under 10s go free

11 August Alnwick Gardens

Denwick Lane, Alnwick NE66 1YU

6.30pm | £11

12 August Muckhart Nature Park, Dollar

Muckhart Parish Church, FK14 7JQ

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

15 - 17 August Assembly George Sq Gardens

George Square, Edinburgh EH8 9JZ

5 pm | £15.50 - £14.50

19 August Richard Whiteley Theatre, Giggleswick

Giggleswick School, Settle BD24 0DE

7pm | £15 - £10

Under 10s go free

20 August Heskin Hall

Wood Ln, Chorley PR7 5PA

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

24 August The Witham

3 Horse Market, Barnard Castle DL12 8LY

7pm | £TBC

25 August Creswell Crags

Crags Road, Welbeck, Worksop S80 3LH

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

26 August Hoghton Tower, Blackburn

Lancashire PR5 0SH

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

27 & 28 August Shakespeare North Playhouse

Prospero Place, Prescot L34 3AB

2pm & 7pm | £17 - Pay What You Can

30 August Coventry Cathedral

Coventry, CV1 5AB

3.30pm & 7.30pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

31 August The Manor

Notgrove, Cheltenham GL54 3BS

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free

1 September The Charterhouse

Charterhouse Square, London EC1M 6AN

7pm | £18 - £11

Under 10s go free