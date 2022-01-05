Sir Nicholas Hytner & Katy Lipson to Take Part in Virtual Event

Award-winning director and The National Theatre's former artistic director, Sir Nicholas Hytner, will join award-winning West End theatre producer and founder of Aria Entertainment, Katy Lipson in an upcoming virtual event. Hytner will share stories about the changes he's seen in the industry throughout his illustrious career, as well as looking to the future and Lipson will talk about her prolific producing experience and what it means to be part of a new generation of theatremakers.

This event is being put on in association with the Lyons Learning Project as part of our new partnership. Taking place during JR's 20th anniversary year of celebrations, it links to our book, Age of Confidence: The New Jewish Culture Wave, which examines the past, present and future of Jewish culture.

For more information visit: https://www.jewishrenaissance.org.uk/events/taking-centre-stage