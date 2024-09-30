Sir Geoff Hurst Brings LAST MAN STANDING to Corn Exchange Newbury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Corn Exchange Newbury will be welcoming football legend Sir Geoff Hurst MBE to their stage for one final send-off with his show, Last Man Standing. On Tuesday 15 October, fans will have the unique opportunity to spend an evening with England's hat-trick hero and World Cup winner, as Sir Geoff reflects on his historic career and shares personal insights from the world of football.

Sir Geoff Hurst secured his place in the books of football history in 1966, when he became the first and only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, leading England to victory. His legacy has continued to grow, and to this day, he remains the only player to have achieved this remarkable feat. In recognition of his contribution to the sport, Sir Geoff was knighted in 1998 and inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Now aged 82, Sir Geoff is the last living player from England's victorious 1966 squad, making this event all the more poignant. Although he is in fine form, this will be the final opportunity for fans to enjoy an evening with the legendary footballer who delivered one of football's most unforgettable moments.

The evening will be divided into two halves, with Sir Geoff joined by his long-time friend and agent Terry Baker for an engaging Q&A session in the second part of the show. Terry will also interview Sir Geoff, adding some light-hearted banter while giving the audience an opportunity to hear untold stories from Sir Geoff's illustrious career.

There is also a special VIP experience on offer for those looking to make the evening even more memorable, VIP ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Sir Geoff in person, take a photograph with him, and receive a personalised autograph.

Sir Geoff Hurst: Last Man Standing will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 15 October at 7.30pm. Tickets £31.75, VIP tickets £82.25. Age guide 12+. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

