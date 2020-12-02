Sir Derek Jacobi, Richard Clifford, Detox, Mayhem Miller, Meatball & Vinegar Strokes To Appear In THE VICKY VOX PROJECT

New Frame Productions today announce that Sir Derek Jacobi, Richard Clifford, Detox, Mayhem Miller, Meatball and Vinegar Strokes will make special guest appearances in episode four of The Vicky Vox Project, which will be streaming from 4pm today. Catch up on previous episodes via New Frame Productions' YouTube Channel here.

Episode 4: Lacking in human interaction, Vicky is struggling. She seeks connection and as a result, demands a live audience to preview the show. With the tightest of turnarounds, the producers begin making arrangements. Invitations are distributed worldwide & the RSVP's start pouring in. With a clash of opinions and Tom the director insisting they are not ready, musical director Chris continues to rehearse with Vicky as she vehemently prepares herself for the performance.

This heightened reality web-series, featuring a company of actual real-life creatives, is raising the stakes and bringing the challenges of rehearsing online to the forefront. The series is inspired by a love of live performance, a passion for drag and queer culture and the dilemma we all find ourselves in with Miss Rona. It offers some insight into the creative process of making a show during a pandemic, with a drag queen, across multiple time zones and explores the artistic vision, design concepts and music creation all while celebrating Vicky's sentiment that "When the world goes to sh*t, sometimes you gotta celebrate a little harder."

