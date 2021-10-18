Simon Lipkin Joins Dan Skinner in BRIAN & ROGER at The Menier Chocolate Factory's New Space - The Mixing Room

With the critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning Indecent currently playing on the main stage, the Menier Chocolate Factory today announces that Simon Lipkin joins Dan Skinner in Brian & Roger - A Highly Offensive Play inspired by Skinner and Harry Peacock's hit podcast Brian & Roger. Artistic Director of the Menier David Babani directs the production which previews from 22 October. The production opens the company's new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room, with press night on 1 November and runs until 18 December. Lipkin replaces Peacock who has withdrawn from the production on medical advice.

Harry Peacock said today, "I'm enormously grateful to Simon for stepping in at such short notice to enable the run of Brian & Roger to go ahead as planned at the Menier. Stepping back from the show was an incredibly difficult decision, but ultimately the right one for my health and the production, and I can't wait to enjoy the show from the comfort of the auditorium. There may however be action if he's better than me..."

David Babani added, "Harry and Dan have created an incredibly funny, rude, genius podcast, and have brought all of that to the stage. It's with Harry's blessing that we welcome Simon back to the Menier to join Dan and bring this piece to life on the stage, and we'll continue to have Harry's support and brilliance as we move forward to production."

Simon Lipkin commented, "Can you please go away. I'm trying to learn my lines."

Performances run 22 October - 18 December.

Learn more at www.menierchocolatefactory.com.