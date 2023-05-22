Sign Language Interpreter Added For Two Special Scarborough Performances of MAMMA MIA!

Scarborough Open Air Theatre has announced that two of the performances of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! will be British Sign Language interpreted. Official interpreter and self-confessed ABBA superfan Tony Redshaw will sign the full show for the performances on Friday June 16 and the matinee on Saturday June 17.

For details and to secure tickets head to scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Tony is a familiar face to live music and theatre audiences across the UK. He has worked with the international tour of MAMMA MIA! previously as well as with touring productions of Guys and Dolls, The Producers, My Fair Lady and Grease. He has also signed for countless concerts including Kylie Minogue, Duran Duran, Stereophonics, The Strokes, Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi, and Diana Ross to name a few, and most recently has been working on the UK tour for comedian Peter Kay.

Tony has been a member of ABBA's official international fan club for more than a decade and enjoys meeting fellow fans from across the world so he is very familiar with the songs of MAMMA MIA!

To see Tony signing a special message for Scarborough click HERE

Speaking about heading to Scarborough for MAMMA MIA! Tony said: "MAMMA MIA! is without a doubt my favourite musical. I've seen it dozens of times and have been fortunate to sign for the show on a number of occasions.

"But to be asked to sign for an outdoor production of the show is a first for me. What better way to experience this magical show than to be under the stars by the seaside in Scarborough."

Tony's first introduction to signing was to learn it as a hobby but a fascination with the language and a desire to help others has seen it become his full-time job.

He added: "Being able to help people who may have hearing difficulties have the same access to a show or concert as hearing people while conveying the performance and rhythm of that show is an incredible feeling.

"I am honoured to have this role and I now can't wait to get to Scarborough."

MAMMA MIA! will head to Scarborough Open Air Theatre for its biggest ever outdoor season of shows with SIX performances under the stars from 14 - 18 June as part of the MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour.

The performances celebrate 24 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999 and mark the return of musical theatre to the UK's largest open air concert arena.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are already excited to open our 2023 season with MAMMA MIA! and now we have Tony as an addition to that is brilliant.

"Tony is an incredible BSL interpreter who will provide an invaluable experience for any audience members who require his skills. In addition his enthusiasm is infectious creating a show within a show, and I have no doubt every member of the audience will be fascinated by his performance."

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Since premiering in London's West End the world's sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. The second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.