Shoreditch Town Hall to Mark 160 Years with 16 ACTS Variety Show

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This October, Shoreditch Town Hall celebrates 160 years at the heart of East London with 16 Acts, a one-night-only variety spectacular. The anniversary event brings together 16 exceptional artists who have performed, developed work and found a home at the venue over the years.

Hosted by cult cabaret legends Bourgeois & Maurice (Everything's Fine, Shedinburgh; Unplugged and Unhinged, The Globe), who performed at Shoreditch Town Hall in Arty Farty Christmas Party (2021) alongside Le Gateau Chocolat and Lucy McCormick, the evening will feature 16 acts spanning cabaret, clowning, spoken word, music, drag and experimental performance, celebrating the ambition and imagination that have defined Shoreditch Town Hall's creative programme.

For 160 years, Shoreditch Town Hall has been a place where people come together. Following its opening in 1866, Shoreditch Town Hall was granted a licence in the 1880s to become a music hall, hosting comedy, songs, dancing, speciality acts and social commentary. 160 years later, 16 Acts brings that tradition back into the building, reimagining the spirit of the music hall for a contemporary audience.

Head of Cultural Programme Ellie Browning comments, 'For 160 years Shoreditch Town Hall has brought communities together - as a music hall, a boxing venue, and, for almost 15 years, as an arts venue with a distinctive, experimental and non-traditional programme. We're proud of our ever-growing commitment to supporting artists, and of programming some of the boldest live performance in the sector.

To mark this anniversary, we're bringing together 16 acts who have all performed at Shoreditch Town Hall over the years – from artists who have developed new work in our basement to those who have performed to large audiences in our Assembly Hall. With established and emerging artists performing alongside each other, 16 Acts celebrates the range of artists who are part of our story. We hope audiences will join us for one very special night as we celebrate 160 years of Shoreditch Town Hall and add another chapter to our landmark building's history.'

Today, it is one of London's most distinctive spaces for ambitious and experimental performance, supporting both established and emerging artists through residencies, development opportunities and a safe space to experiment. Regularly championing work rooted in identity, lived experience and community, it is an important platform for LGBTQIA+ and trans artists. Its Associate Company programme, launched at the start of 2026, supports LGBTQIA+ and women-led work with companies including Ballet Queer and ThisEgg, alongside workshops, community projects and artist development opportunities, creating space for artists and audiences to connect, take risks and encounter new ideas. Shoreditch Town Hall currently has an ongoing partnership with immersive and interactive experience company Koro's programme for migrant and Global Majority artists, Koro Lab.

The line-up reflects the breadth of artists who have found a home at Shoreditch Town Hall, with performers who have previously appeared at the venue coming together for one special night. The current line-up so far includes performers from The Cocoa Butter Club (The Queer Burlesque Revue, Underbelly Festival) and Pecs Drag Kings (Pecs: The Boys Are Back In Town, Soho Theatre; Brixton House); Summer in the Ditch stars Frankie Thompson (Frankie Thompson: Horrible Things, The Pleasance), Riss Obolensky (Healing King Herod, Soho Theatre) and Fabio Lezonli (Booted Rivalry, Summer in the Ditch) and Fanny Bleach (The Nearly Naked Show, Assembly Roxy). As well as East London local, Lavinia Co-op (GROOVE, Outbox Theatre), award-winning theatre maker Emma Frankland (No Apologies, Brixton House) and Operotica (Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime, Underbelly), with more names to be announced. Across 16 Acts, audiences can expect cabaret, clowning, spoken word, music, dance and experimental performance, with the evening reimagining the spirit of the Victorian variety show for a contemporary audience.

As Shoreditch Town Hall looks towards its next chapter, the anniversary evening celebrates both where it has come from and the artists and communities shaping its future.

The full line-up is subject to change, with more acts to be announced.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 04 Hrs 56 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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