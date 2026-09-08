Cast Set For CEILIDH THE MUSICAL UK Premiere

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The UK premiere of the new musical Ceilidh, directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton, will arrive in the UK following a North American season. Written by Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie and co-produced by Alan Cumming the show has its roots firmly in Scotland.

Following its beloved run in Baltimore Ceilidh premieres in the UK as part of Alan's inaugural Pitlochry Festival Theatre season from 7 -17 October. The production then moves on to Shoreditch Town Hall for a four-week residency, ahead of a UK-wide tour.

The floor is yours. The story is ours. Ceilidh is a brand-new musical that invites you to step into the heart of one of Scotland's oldest and most beloved traditions. It's a gathering of songs, stories and dances, all while sharing a dram or two along the way. Led by a lively caller, you'll be swept up in a whirlwind of music and memories from the moment you walk through the door. But as the music builds and the night takes hold, a story begins to unfold. A family story. One of love, legacy, and why tonight's ceilidh matters more than most. This joyous, irreverent, heart-pounding night is created by award-winning duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Noisemaker) and directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh! Mary). Whether you're on the floor and part of the action, or taking it all in from the balcony, Ceilidh meets you exactly where you are. The band's already playing. Find yourself a hand to hold.

Leading the cast is Scott Gilmour as Ramsay, Kyle Gardiner as Alternate Ramsay, David Rankine as Leo, Kirsty Findlay as Euna, George Drennan as Older Leo, Annie Grace as Older Euna/Lady Buchanan/Moira, Star Penders as Granny Maclavaney/Maria, Rori Hawthorn as Rowan, Jerome Lincoln as Lucas, Laura Lovemore as Yvonne, Charlie West as Fiddles/Duncan the Stout/Darren, Harry Ward as Dave/Lord Buchanan, Leo Shak as Ensemble, Elinor Peregrin as Ensemble, Helen Logan as Ensemble and Robin Mackenzie as Piper/Ensemble.

Ceilidh is the ultimate antidote to sitting on the sidelines. Packed with infectious original songs, much-loved traditional tunes, and exhilarating choreography, this new musical celebrates exactly what happens when we come together. Come for the music, stay for the dancing, and leave having met someone new. Don't miss Ceilidh, a joyous celebration guaranteed to have you dancing all the way home!

Alan Cumming, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said 'It's only fitting that a show so beautifully entertaining and Scottish to its very core should start its journey here in Pitlochry, before it reels its way down to Shoreditch Town Hall and across the rest of the UK. It is a gorgeous, heartfelt story wrapped up in an unadulterated night of joy, dancing, music and pure Highland magic!'

Tony-Award winning director Sam Pinkleton, whose current hit Oh! Mary is still selling out London and New York simultaneously, and his new production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has become the smash hit of the season on Broadway, said 'There is absolutely nothing like Ceilidh. Creating this extraordinary musical has been a riot to bring to life. I'm overjoyed to continue living inside the rambunctious, life-affirming, and totally original theatrical world Scott and Claire have created, and let this joyful celebration loose on audiences at beautiful Shoreditch Town Hall and across the UK.'

This brand-new musical features an original book, music and lyrics by acclaimed Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Noisemaker). Formed in 2012, Noisemaker have written, developed and produced over 20 new works as a partnership. Using music, song, humour and heart: they strive to tell stories that bring people together. The pair collaborated with companies including The National Theatre of Scotland, Goodspeed Musicals, Fiasco Theater, Dundee Rep, and are this years recipients of the prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant for Musical Theatre Writing.

They said 'At its heart, a ceilidh is about gathering together, and leaving the world outside behind, to have a dance. Capturing one of Scotland's proudest traditions, and watching its brilliant, chaotic energy play out on stage, has been a privilege to create with this extraordinary team. To watch this story make its way from Glasgow to North America, Pitlochry to Shoreditch, and now out across the UK, is a total thrill. We cannot wait for folk to step into Ceilidh and join in the dance!'

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