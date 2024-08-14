Seth Barrish Will Direct Asi Wind in INCREDIBLY HUMAN at Underbelly Boulevard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Magician Asi Wind will bring this sold-out show Incredibly Human across the Atlantic to London's Underbelly Boulevard from 3 September.

Acclaimed Director Seth Barrish (The Old Man and The Pool on Broadway and in the West End plus The New One on Broadway and Death, Let Me Do My Show! by Rachel Bloom, 17 Minutes by Scott Organ, The Tricky Part, All The Rage, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend on Off-Broadway) will join the creative team for the London run. Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of The Barrow Group, Barrish has directed dozens of productions spanning a 40-year career on Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Off Broadway, in regional theatre and internationally. His productions have received multiple awards and nominations including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Award, OBIE Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, Straw Hat Award and the Garland Award. Seth co-directed Mike Birbiglia's feature film Sleepwalk With Me and Netflix Comedy Specials The Old Man and The Pool, The New One and Mike Birbiglia, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend plus co-directed Mike Birbiglia:Thank God for Jokes for Netflix. He was a consulting producer for the film Don't Think Twice and a producer of Mike Birbiglia's CD Sleepwalk With Me Live. As an actor, Seth appears regularly in film and on television.

Making its UK debut in London's West End this Autumn, Asi Wind's latest show, Incredibly Human, is shrouded in mystery. Yet, those familiar with his performances know to expect jaw-dropping feats of magic and mind-reading, promising an utterly unique and captivating night out.

A longstanding collaborator of David Blaine, Wind was crowned the 2022 Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts. His sensational magic has astounded Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson. Moreover, his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has become one of the most-watched performances in the show's history, boasting over 16 million views on YouTube.

Wind's recent off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, was a critically acclaimed, sold-out success, described as “Astonishing” (The New Yorker). His follow-up, INCREDIBLY HUMAN, transcends the boundaries of magic, reminding us that we all possess a touch of magic within ourselves.

Tickets are limited as Incredibly Human plays for just 18 weeks in the intimate setting of Underbelly Boulevard.

Comments