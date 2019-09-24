Serial Killer Cabaret Comes to London Horror Festival 2019

Following on from several sold out shows at the Edinburgh Horror Festival, Nevermore Theatre presents Serial Killer Cabaret, a satirical look at history's most nefarious serial killers.

This Death Row talent show features all your favourite criminals such as Charles Manson, Ed Gein and Jack the Ripper as you have never seen them before. A must-see for fans of true crime and showtunes, Nevermore Theatre promises a quirky, camp evening of rhinestones and murder.

Serial Killer Cabaret is on for one night only at the Pleasance Theatre, Stage Space on the 15th October as part of the London Horror Festival. Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) and can be purchased from the Pleasance website: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/london-horror-festival-serial-killer-cabaret.

Nevermore Theatre is an all-female company committed to producing horror shows which push convention. This will be their first time performing in London and they are excited to showcase their work outside of Edinburgh. The ensemble consists of Mae Hearons, Gillian Bain, Megan Travers, Miriam Larrainzar and Billie Willett.





