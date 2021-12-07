Second Hand Dance's Night Tree Films Go Live On Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Today

Families everywhere are invited to enjoy a wintry walk in the forest this festive season as Second Hand Dance's Night Tree Films go live on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage. Based on Eve Bunting's book Night Tree, this pair of dance films are a gentle sensory journey through nature to explore at home. Lasting around 25 minutes in total, they're created for children aged 3 - 7 and their adults and can be streamed at any time until 4 January 2022.

Come into the woods and dance as we go on a gentle, sensory journey through the beautiful wintery forest to find a very special tree. Squidge through mud, sip hot chocolate, and play amongst the pines!

Created by disabled-led Second Hand Dance, who make touring shows and digital dance experiences for children and adults, the Night Tree Films are available in three versions, one with audio description and one with illustrated, animated creative captions for young D/deaf audiences - or anyone who enjoys reading and singing along.

The films are accompanied by an activity pack which can be printed or listened to at home, with details on how to create your own forest floor, make a bird feeder - plus a recipe for hot chocolate - to help families create a sensory experience that matches the atmosphere of the films.

Rosie Heafford, Artistic Director of Second Hand Dance said "The Night Tree Films were filmed and premiered in lockdown, a time when we were limited in what we could do or where we could go. It was really important to me that we could ignite a bit of wonder about the natural world around us, to create a sensory digital experience where families create their own forest floor, make a bird feeder or sip hot chocolate as they watch. With accessibility woven into the films through audio description and beautifully illustrated captions, I hope the Night Tree Films sprinkle some winter magic into living rooms for children and adults to enjoy together."

Director of Digital Stage & Studio, Ankur Bahl said: "This festive season we're thrilled to make young audiences the focus of our programme on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage. Experiencing Night Tree Films and the activity packs that accompany them is a fantastic way for young children and their adults to engage with dance, music and nature on their own terms and in their own homes. We're presenting Night Tree Films alongside Ballo Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl in the hope that there is festive treat for every young person on Digital Stage."

Stream via Sadler's Wells Digital Stage: https://www.sadlerswells.com/digital-stage/