Schools' Education Packs To Accompany New Digital Production Of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

The co-producers of the upcoming contemporary digital adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Picture of Dorian Gray, have announced that they will be offering a cross-curriculum educational pack for teachers, lecturers and students that will be available throughout the production's run from 16-31 March, as well as available by request for dates following the run.

The education pack, which includes a link to the performance, will be available in both English and Welsh and will provide insight into the process of creating this unusual production through interviews and blogs from a variety of the creative team, from the adaptation of the novel to the filming.

It will also look at key themes, characters, style, and structure of the play alongside a range of practical and written tasks and discussion topics to assist in the study of this play. These tasks have been planned to be delivered online or within the classroom or studio.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, which stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror; Bandersnatch) in the title role, is set to push the theatrical form; utilising elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques.

Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes a deal. For his social star never to fade. For the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain. But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be met.

The education pack, which will be packaged with performance links at £100 per school/group, has been curated to be used across a range of curriculum areas, particularly to those studying Drama and Theatre, Performing Arts, Media and PSHE.

The Picture of Dorian Gray reunites the creative team behind the critically acclaimed What a Carve Up! with Henry Filloux-Bennett writing the new adaptation with direction by Tamara Harvey.

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, Oxford Playhouse in Oxfordshire and Theatr Clwyd in Mold are co-producers for the production.

Partner venues for the production are Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Arts At The Old Fire Station, artsdepot - North Finchley, Belgrade Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Guildhall Arts Centre - Grantham, Hertford Theatre, Hull Truck Theatre, Mercury Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Stamford Arts Centre, The Dukes, The Elgiva, The Lighthouse Theatre, The Lowry, The Torch, The Watermill Theatre, Theatre By The Lake, Theatre Royal Winchester and Watford Palace Theatre.

For the general public, the production will be available internationally from 16-31 March. Tickets can be purchased at pictureofdoriangray.com with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Closed captioning will be available for all dates during the run, with audio description available from 23-31 March.

Bookings and enquiries for the education pack offering can be made by emailing bookings@pictureofdoriangray.com.