Sadler's Wells Announces Rob Jones as Associate Artistic Director

After an international search, Sadler's Wells today announced the appointment of UK-based creative innovator Rob Jones to the new role of Associate Artistic Director. He begins his role at Sadler's Wells in August 2022.



Rob Jones is currently Senior Festival Producer with Dance Umbrella in London and brings a wealth of experience of delivering engaging multidisciplinary performance projects to diverse audiences.



Reporting to Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Chief Executive Alistair Spalding, the role leads the programming team and is responsible for specific programming initiatives as the organisation prepares to open its fourth venue, Sadler's Wells East in 2023. He will work closely with the team of Artistic Advisors who are assisting Sadler's Wells with programming work from Africa, the Caribbean and South Asia, as well as work by D/deaf and disabled artists and work for children and families.



Rob Jones is a multi-artform producer and programmer who specialises in cross art form projects, festivals, participation and contemporary performance. Over the past 13 years he has worked with Battersea Arts Centre (BAC), The Albany, World Stages London, Roundhouse and Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival. He is currently Senior Festival Producer at Dance Umbrella. He is also Creative Producer for Brownton Abbey, an Afro futurism-inspired international performance collective, which centres and elevates Queer disabled people of colour.



Alistair Spalding said: "I'm delighted to welcome Rob Jones to the outstanding creative team at Sadler's Wells as our Associate Artistic Director. He brings some distinctly new programming skills and a track record of producing excellent work which attracts and engages a diverse audience."



Rob Jones commented: "I am excited to be joining the team at Sadler's Wells at a pivotal moment in the organisation's development. Sadler's is famous for its incredible legacy and its achievements bringing a huge range of dance to UK audiences, and I look forward to new adventures ahead working both with artists and communities to build on this legacy."

