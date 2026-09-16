STILES + DREWE BEST NEW SONG PRIZE Concert Cast Revealed

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The cast has been announced for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, celebrated in concert on Monday 12th October at 7.30pm at The Other Palace.

Hosted by Alex Young (Operation Mincemeat, Fun Home), this one-night-only gala concert showcases outstanding musical theatre writing talent, with twelve original songs from the musicals of tomorrow in contention for the Best New Song prize.

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, prize co-sponsor Joanne Benjamin, and Jon Robyns, will award the prize for the winning song, with the winner receiving £1000 towards developing their work. An additional prize for Voice, Vision & Potential will be awarded.

The evening will also celebrate new UK musical successes, featuring a selection of songs from the most exciting recent and upcoming new musical productions. The concert is directed by Alex Jackson, with musical direction by Livi Van Warmelo.

The Best New Song Prize concert is generously supported by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Dorico, Sonia Friedman Productions, Tarento Productions, Joanne Benjamin, Music Theatre International (Europe), John Good, and About Grace PR.

Cast appearing in the Best New Song Prize concert include:

Songs in contention for the Best New Song Prize are:

'A Sliver of Sunlight' from Hyacinthus by Trevor K. Band

'Be Your Own Man' from Rising by Tom James McGrath & Amy Clare Tasker

'Earth To Theo' from Theo In Between by Jordan Li Smith & Gareth Mattey

'Every Day' from The Deep End by Paul Grady, Dom Patterson & Kate Peters

'Father' from Confessional by James Lark

'First' from Sally In The Woods by P Burton-Morgan & James Joshua Otto

'In The Beginning' from Legendary by Cheeyang Ng

'Monster In The Mirror' from Stigma by Jane Subachus

'Paris Is Calling' from Le Pètomane - The Musical by Tim Waters

'Shadows' from The Last Lost Boy by Jacob Attwooll & Kyla Stroud

'Skylines' from Elbow Deep by Elinor Peregrin

'There's More To Me' from The Most Hated Family In America by Matt Bond & Aveev Issacson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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