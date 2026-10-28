Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT to Embark on UK Tour in 2027
The live symphonic concert experience will screen the complete film with John Williams' iconic score performed by an orchestra.
Next Spring, Senbla will present Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert on a UK tour calling at Sheffield, Birmingham and Glasgow throughout March. The show will feature a screening of the complete film, accompanied by John Williams' iconic, Oscar-winning score performed live by an orchestra.
Since the release of this first Star Wars movie almost 50 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams. Fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience.
Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977's Star Wars for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for subsequent Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker were each Oscar-nominated for Best Original Score.
Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke's Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.
2027 Tour Dates:
Sunday 21st March – Sheffield City Hall
Thursday 25th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sunday 27th March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
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