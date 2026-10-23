STAMPTOWN to Join Edinburgh's Christmas Bristo Square Lineup in December
The Edinburgh Fringe favourite will perform alongside LA CLIQUE NOËL as part of the Winter Festival's alternative Christmas entertainment lineup.
Unique Assembly has announced that Netflix stars Stamptown, led by Zach Zucker, will join the Edinburgh's Christmas programme at the Palais du Variété, Bristo Square, from Dec 03 – 19. The Edinburgh Fringe-favourite late-night cabaret will run for three weeks, with shows Wed-Sun at 10pm, with doors from 9.30pm. Stamptown joins the previously announced La Clique Noël, at Edinburgh's Christmas' Bristo Square location, building on the Winter Festival's alternative Christmas entertainment programme, for a line-up of chaotic, late-night comedy and cabaret in the heart of the city.
Stamptown first crept into the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ten years ago as a refuge for the misfits of alternative performance. Over the past decade, it has gradually built momentum, mythology and a devoted following to become the Fringe's most notorious cult phenomenon.
Spending the last decade becoming larger, louder and more notorious, with an ever-growing audience, Stamptown has grown from an underground word-of-mouth oddity into the Fringe's most disreputable late-night institution: an ongoing universe populated by daring maniacs, allies, clowns and rockstars, joining forces to, against all odds, prove that their brand of anarchy actually works.
At the centre of it all remains Jack Tucker – the sweat-soaked, spiralling, catastrophically overconfident alter ego of Zach Zucker. Equal parts washed-up Borscht Belt comic and deranged ringmaster, Tucker continues to preside over Stamptown with the energy of a man holding chaos together through sheer force of personality, blind confidence and delusion. Zucker directs and executive produces the show, with Jonny Woolley and Dylan Woodley also serving as EP's, Maya Singer, Lily Dawford and Laoise Holohan as producers, and the show has hosted a handful of acts including Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Jordan Gray and 2026 breakout star Mr. Cardboard.
Plus, joining the Palais du Variété programme is The Big Christmas Show from the creators of hit fringe show “1 Hour of Insane Magic”, a family-friendly mix of magic and circus.
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