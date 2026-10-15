STAG NIGHT to Make Debut at London's Canal Café Theatre
Ian Bowkett's original rock musical stages action in darkness, with audience torches directing the focus of each scene.
Written and directed by Ian Bowkett (Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical, The Sam Neill Experience), Stag Night will debut with a limited run of three evening performances at Little Venice's Canal Café Theatre on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th.
Have you ever experienced musical theatre performed in the dark? While the action unfolds around the room and the cast sing through an original rock score of 21 songs, it is up to the audience and their torches to illuminate the performers and decide the focus of each scene.
Inspired by the ancient hunting myths from Ovid's Metamorphoses, Stag Night transports audiences to a violent post-apocalyptic world. Social cohesion is paramount, but as human insecurity infests an elite military camp, a peculiar love quadrangle emerges.
Stag Night is the third musical by composer Ian Bowkett (Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical, The Sam Neill Experience), who also writes about theatre and conducts interviews for The Mayor of Musical Theatre Podcast. He is beyond excited to be back at the Canal Café Theatre where he debuted Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical in 2021.
No AI has been used in the writing or production of this show. Cast TBA.
Stag Night will debut with a limited run of three evening performances at Little Venice's Canal Café Theatre on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The show will last approximately 80 minutes without an interval.
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