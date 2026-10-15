STAG NIGHT to Make Debut at London's Canal Café Theatre

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Written and directed by Ian Bowkett (Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical, The Sam Neill Experience), Stag Night will debut with a limited run of three evening performances at Little Venice's Canal Café Theatre on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

Have you ever experienced musical theatre performed in the dark? While the action unfolds around the room and the cast sing through an original rock score of 21 songs, it is up to the audience and their torches to illuminate the performers and decide the focus of each scene.

Inspired by the ancient hunting myths from Ovid's Metamorphoses, Stag Night transports audiences to a violent post-apocalyptic world. Social cohesion is paramount, but as human insecurity infests an elite military camp, a peculiar love quadrangle emerges.

Stag Night is the third musical by composer Ian Bowkett (Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical, The Sam Neill Experience), who also writes about theatre and conducts interviews for The Mayor of Musical Theatre Podcast. He is beyond excited to be back at the Canal Café Theatre where he debuted Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical in 2021.

No AI has been used in the writing or production of this show. Cast TBA.

Stag Night will debut with a limited run of three evening performances at Little Venice's Canal Café Theatre on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The show will last approximately 80 minutes without an interval.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 37 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming