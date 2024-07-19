SOLT & UK Theatre React to Government's Curriculum Review

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Responding to the launch of the Government’s Curriculum and Assessment Review, SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO Hannah Essex said,



“We welcome the Government’s review, and their aim to establish a broader curriculum, so that children and young people do not miss out on creative subjects. Theatres across the UK are working hard to provide creative opportunities to children in their local communities and we look forward to contributing evidence on the impact of their work.



“We know that engagement in arts and culture develops skills and behavior that enable children to do better in school and in life. It is also essential to the future of our world-class theatre sector that children and young people get the opportunity to explore and develop their creativity, and to understand the career opportunities in our sector, regardless of their background.



“As part of the school curriculum, every child should have the opportunity to experience this country’s world-leading theatre. That is why we are also asking for a commitment to ensure that every child goes to the theatre by the time they leave school.”

The review will look closely at the key challenges to attainment for young people, and the barriers which hold children back from the opportunities and life chances they deserve – in particular those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, or with special educational needs or disabilities.

Following the review, all state schools – including academies who currently do not have to follow the national curriculum – will be required by law to teach the national curriculum up to age 16, giving parents certainty over their children’s education.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

The launch of this review is an important step in this government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity, deliver better life chances and enable more young people to get on.

Our dedicated school and college staff deliver better life chances for countless children but for too long they have been held back by a curriculum and assessment system that fails to prepare enough of our children for work and for life.

That is why this government, alongside leading education experts, leaders and staff on the frontline, will breathe new life into our outdated curriculum and assessment system.

Our renewed curriculum, built on a foundation of high and rising standards, greater access to cultural learning and crucial work and life skills, will set up all our children to achieve and thrive in the workplaces of the future, and throughout their lives."

