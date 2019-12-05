SOHO CINDERS Announces New Cast

Michael Mather and Livvy Evans are to lead the extension cast of Soho Cinders at Charing Cross Theatre.

Michael Mather (Hades in the world premiere of 'Mythic' at Charing Cross Theatre, JImmy in 'Flashdance') will step into Robbie's "Glass Slippers" alongside Livvy Evans ('Motown', 'Ghost', 'Sister Act') as Velcro when the show extends from 23 December 2019 to 11 January 2020.

Another addition to the cast and taking over the role of William George is Dayle Hodge ('Jesus Christ Superstar', 'Jersey Boys', 'Les Misérables'). He joins the previously announced Hollie Taylor ('Matilda', 'Betty Blue Eyes', 'Oliver!') who performed her first show as Dana earlier this week.

Continuing in their roles will be Tori Hargreaves as Marilyn Platt, Lewis Asquith as James Prince and Michaela Stern as Clodagh.

The role of Lord Bellingham is still to be announced.

New to the ensemble will be Liam McHugh ('Saturday Night Fever', 'We Will Rock You') who joins Melissa Rose, Luke Byrne, Savannah Reed, Thomas Ball, Laura Fulgenzi and Jade Bailey who will all remain with the show until the end of its extended run.

Tickets for the limited extension run are available now!

Creative team: Director Will Keith, Choreographer Adam Haigh, Musical Director Sarah Morrison, Associate Musical Director Joe Louis Robinson, Set Designer Justin Williams, Lighting Designer Jack Weir, Sound Designer Andrew Johnson, Costume Designer Nicole Garbett, Producers: Will Keith for Theatre Syndicate London and Starting OverTheatricals Ltd in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.

When impoverished student Robbie (Luke Bayer) becomes romantically involved with engaged London Mayoral candidate James Prince (Lewis Asquith), his lap-dancing step-sisters become the least of his problems! James and Robbie's worlds collide forcing them to fight for their own fairy-tale ending. Celebrating London's most colourful district and mixing politics, sex-scandals and true love, Soho Cinders is a deliciously naughty musical update of the Cinderella fairy tale boasting an infectious score with Music by George Stiles and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe with Book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis.

Writers George Stiles, Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis said: "In 2000, we sat in Regent's Park discussing what we'd like to write next. Honk! had just won the Olivier Award at The National Theatre, and we felt we should choose a subject that challenged us and perhaps took the audience by surprise. We wanted to write about London, why people had become disenchanted by politics, and the complexities of love. We also wanted to write a fable - our story is about a love that blossoms between two people of different backgrounds and generations, and what they learn from each other. Soho Cinders holds a very special place in our hearts; when Elliot came on board as co-bookwriter, it was the start of a very happy creative collaboration which has seen many more adventures around the world. We are absolutely delighted the show is making a return to the heart of our city in Will Keith's production."

