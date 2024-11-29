SLEEPING BEAUTY Community Pantomime Comes to The Albany

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Albany Theatre will present its fourth community pantomime Sleeping Beauty, with a talented local cast and behind the scenes team.

The wicked fairy Carabosse is furious when she is not invited to the christening of the beautiful Princess Rose. Vowing revenge on the kingdom she curses Rose with a terrible fate, on her 16th birthday she will prick her finger on a spinning wheel and die.

Will the magical fairies and the valiant Prince be able to save our heroine before it's too late? Or will she be cursed to sleep forever…

The fun begins on Saturday 4th January and the show runs until Sunday 12th January with performance times varying from 2pm and 7pm. Ticket prices start at £17.00 with family and group discounts available.

This community pantomime is packed with talented performers from across Coventry and Warwickshire. The lead roles include local actors; Maddie Davis as Princess Rose, April O'Brien as Prince Valiant, Ian Finnie as King Cuthbert, Hayley Izzard as Fairy Rainbow, Jess Hughes as Queen Hermione, Sheryl Inman as Carabosse, Erin Mannion as Minnie the Milkmaid, Cabe Jackson as Lazy Larry and Chris Arnold as Nurse Nora.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable adventure! Come and cheer for the heroes, boo the dastardly villain, and sing along to all the hit songs.

The Children's Chorus auditions saw over 100 young performers, and the exceptional talent made it a tough job to choose the final 50, split into two groups of 25.

Claire Tyler, Musical Director, said: “I'm so excited to be working on both Christmas shows at The Albany Theatre this year. Creating acapella harmony arrangements of poems and Christmas songs for “Alice” and fun songs for the “Sleeping Beauty” pantomime. Having worked on many shows and pantomimes in the past, its great to be working with the creative teams at the Albany again this year.”

Albany's Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Kevin Shaw said: “Rehearsals are already underway for this year's community panto – Sleeping Beauty. I'm really enjoying working with the team to create a stunning show. Not only is it a great story, but it is also packed with songs and dances as well as all the traditional panto routines. Oh yes it is! Come along to cheer the hero and boo the baddy – a great night out for all the family!”

