SKY IN THE PIE Comes to OSO Arts Centre and VAULT Festival

The poetry of national treasure Roger McGough will be brought to life in the exciting new production, Sky in the Pie, from Feathers of Daedalus. This fantastical circus and puppetry spectacular will also feature new poems by McGough, premiering across two London venues in 2020.

Audiences will follow one child's daydreaming as they discover the extraordinary wherever they go, from flying pigs to skies in pies. Drawing from over 30 years of McGough's works, Sky in the Pie is a wonderful and wacky celebration of the 'patron saint of poetry'. Through circus, physical theatre and puppetry, McGough's poems explode from the page, taking on new colour and physicality.

Sky in the Pie seeks to highlight how creativity is not limited to certain disciplines or generations and aims to inspire audiences of all ages to appreciate and enjoy poetry through the unusual and exciting format of circus. To further this goal Feathers of Daedalus and Roger McGough are teaming up with the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education to run workshops alongside the show to further children's understanding and engagement with poetry from a young age.

Poet Roger McCough comments, When writing poems for children I have in mind the daydreamer, the one who is always staring out of the classroom window when they should be paying attention. Sky in the Pie captures the child's imagination with a thrilling mix of verse and circus skills in a life-enhancing, mind-expanding, non-fattening feast of poetry!

Location: OSO Arts Centre, 49 Station Road, Barnes, London, SW13 0LF

Tickets are priced £15 (£14 in advance, £12 concession) and are available from www.osoarts.org.uk and 020 8876 9885.

Location: VAULT Festival, Crescent, Leake Street, London, SE1 7AD

Performance Dates Friday 6th - Sunday 8th March, 6.15pm

Tickets are priced £13.50 (£12.50) available from www.vaultfestival.com





