SIX Rescheduled at Hull New Theatre After Company Contact With COVID-19

The upcoming performances of Six the Musical have been rescheduled at Hull New Theatre. Performances were originally set for this week, but will now run 5 April 2022 to 10 April 2022.

According to BBC, a spokeswoman for Kenny Wax Productions said the whole touring company had to self-isolate after close contact with members who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are left with no option, in order to follow government guidelines, other than to have to cancel all performances of Six at the Hull New Theatre this week," she said.

Tickets will "remain valid for the rescheduled dates."

Read more on BBC.

Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the sell-out international smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone is losing their head over!

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/events/six-musical.