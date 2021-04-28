SIX ARTISTS IN SEARCH OF A PLAY Will Be Performed Both Live and Online From Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre announces new project Six Artists in Search of a Play, as the theatre transitions towards full re-opening.

Taking place from 19 May - 5 June, both live at the Almeida and online, is Six Artists in Search of a Play. Artists Ebenezer Bamgboye, Atri Banerjee, Nastazja Domaradzka, Anthony Lau, Audrey Sheffield and Cherrelle Skeete present semi-staged readings of plays rarely seen in the UK and curate a programme of live music, dance and panel discussions exploring different theatrical traditions from around the world. Much of the programme, including all of the semi-staged readings, will be performed to socially distanced audiences at the Almeida and all events will be filmed and made available digitally at a later date.

Tickets go on sale to Almeida Members from Wednesday 5 May and general sale from Thursday 6 May. The project has been made possible through the support of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Further Almeida programming for 2021 will be announced soon.

The program is presented by Ebenezer Bamgboye, Atri Banerjee, Nastazja Domaradzka, Anthony Lau, Audrey Sheffield and Cherrelle Skeete.

Box Office: almeida.co.uk