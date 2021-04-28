Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIX ARTISTS IN SEARCH OF A PLAY Will Be Performed Both Live and Online From Almeida Theatre

The program is presented by Ebenezer Bamgboye, Atri Banerjee, Nastazja Domaradzka, Anthony Lau, Audrey Sheffield and Cherrelle Skeete.  

Apr. 28, 2021  

SIX ARTISTS IN SEARCH OF A PLAY Will Be Performed Both Live and Online From Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre announces new project Six Artists in Search of a Play, as the theatre transitions towards full re-opening.

Taking place from 19 May - 5 June, both live at the Almeida and online, is Six Artists in Search of a Play. Artists Ebenezer Bamgboye, Atri Banerjee, Nastazja Domaradzka, Anthony Lau, Audrey Sheffield and Cherrelle Skeete present semi-staged readings of plays rarely seen in the UK and curate a programme of live music, dance and panel discussions exploring different theatrical traditions from around the world. Much of the programme, including all of the semi-staged readings, will be performed to socially distanced audiences at the Almeida and all events will be filmed and made available digitally at a later date.

Tickets go on sale to Almeida Members from Wednesday 5 May and general sale from Thursday 6 May. The project has been made possible through the support of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Further Almeida programming for 2021 will be announced soon.

The program is presented by Ebenezer Bamgboye, Atri Banerjee, Nastazja Domaradzka, Anthony Lau, Audrey Sheffield and Cherrelle Skeete.

Box Office: almeida.co.uk


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Theatr Clwyd Will Reopen With Four World Première Productions In 2021 Photo

Theatr Clwyd Will Reopen With Four World Première Productions In 2021

Manchester International Festival Announces 2021 Performance Highlights Photo

Manchester International Festival Announces 2021 Performance Highlights

The Royal Theatrical Fund Supports 25 Theatre Workers Through Mental Health Awareness Cour Photo

The Royal Theatrical Fund Supports 25 Theatre Workers Through Mental Health Awareness Course

Jeff Waynes Musical Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Returns to Tour in 2022 Photo

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Returns to Tour in 2022


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lip Sync Battle To Raise Awareness Of 'Social Bullying'
  • Betty Buckley, Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block and More Join NF Hope Concert 2021
  • A SPECIAL COVID-19 MUSICAL Comes to Step VA
  • 24-hour Live Broadcast Will Raise Funds For Spring Theatre