SHARP EDGES Will Open at Camden People's Theatre

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Familial violence and retribution are centered in Sharp Edges, a one-woman, darkly comedic drama by Sophie Max, inspired by Sophocles' Electra. Performances will run 11 – 14 November at Camden People's Theatre.

Exploring the impact of growing up in a violent household on one little girl, and whether it's possible for her to break that cycle of violence or not, Sharp Edges follows Ellie, a young woman looking back on her childhood as she seeks retribution against her mother. Ellie grows up idolising her dad and alienated by her mum, but when her older sister and dad suddenly disappear on the same night when she's only six, her home becomes increasingly violent. Haunted by her childhood, as 24-year-old Ellie's mum threatens to kick her out, she has one final chance to do the thing she's been planning for years: right the wrongs of her past. Drawing on themes from the classic Greek tragedy of Electra, Sophie Max transforms the story into a contemporary tale of justice, grief, and living with the aftershocks of trauma.

Sharp Edges is presented in partnership with charity One in Four who support survivors of child sexual abuse, violence and trauma. The show will be highlighting the charity's vital work, how to support it, and signposting audiences who may need it to their resources throughout the run.

Writer and performer Sophie Max said, “The story of Electra has always resonated deeply for me: as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and long-time advocate for ending violence against women and girls, I saw, in her, a mirror – a girl shaped by violence, grief, and confusion, trying to make sense of a fractured world and family. I wrote Sharp Edges inspired by this Electra, reimagining and placing Ellie in a contemporary world, and thousands of years on, the story is still so relevant. Ellie is piecing together a past she doesn't fully understand, reckoning with violence, sexual violence, and betrayal from those who should have protected her. Yet my Ellie is fierce, dry, defiant, and funny, despite it all. I hope audiences fall in love with Ellie as much as I have and consider what it means to grow up in darkness and still fight for light. I hope people leave warned of the terrible impact of growing up how Ellie does, questioning how we can choose a different path, reminded that we have agency to change things, and inspired to try.”

Sophie Max is a writer and actor passionate about female-led drama, often exploring knotty relationships with our own identities, heritages and histories through her signature coming-of-age lens. Her previous plays include Til It Stops (Culture Lab, NYC and Cockpit Theatre) which was Longlisted for the Women's Prize for Playwriting, the RSC's 37 Plays Project and Shortlisted for Bold Playwrights, and Banned at the Bush Theatre as part of Bomb Factory Theatre's showcase of new women writers, followed by a run at The Hope Theatre in 2025; and an R&D at Theatre Deli and Rehearsed Reading at 503Studio in 2026. Sophie's short film work includes the multi-award-winning drama The Whole Truth, (Best Film Honourable Mention, Best Female Director, Best Actress Honourable Mention, Best Supporting Actress at Panorama International Indie Film Festival) which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. As an actor, Sophie's screen work includes We Were The Lucky Ones (Hulu/Disney+); stage includes Nowhere Man, A Midsummer Night's Dream and As You Like It (off-Broadway).

One in Four specializes in supporting survivors of sexual violence, domestic violence and abuse, and particularly survivors of child sexual abuse and trauma. One in Four is active in supporting the post-traumatic recovery of survivors by providing counselling, supporting them through the criminal justice system and in improving the professional and public understanding of how sexual abuse impacts lives through prevention for young people in schools and training and resources for professionals working with survivors.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 27 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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