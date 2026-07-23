EDGAR A. POE'S LAST CALL to Make UK Debut at Camden Fringe

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Edgar A. Poe's Last Call will make its UK debut at Camden Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Scott Robinson (They Rescue Horses, Don't They, Turner Classic Movies; Black Rabbit, Netflix), this gripping solo show delves into the final hours of Edgar Allan Poe's life, blending poetry, and psychological drama to uncover the man behind one of literature's most enduring legends. Performances will run Tuesday 11th August – Saturday 15th August 2026.

Blurring the line between reality and imagination, Edgar A. Poe's Last Call weaves together poetry, music and memory to create an immersive portrait of a mind on the brink. As Poe confronts grief, loss and the ghosts of his past, audiences are drawn into the stories that shaped his extraordinary legacy. Moving through nineteenth-century candlelit darkness, the production uncovers the vulnerable and deeply human figure behind one of literature's greatest myths.

Writer and performer Scott Robinson comments, 'This show provides us with the rebellious act of escaping our screens and joining other humans in an artistic pursuit into the unknown. Edgar A. Poe's Last Call is an immersive intimate historical story and our production goes deeper into the macabre story of love and loss, genius and madness.

'When writing the script, I was hooked by Poe's masterworks and saw this as a safe space to explore some of the horror. What happens during the run of the show is we realize that Poe's most complex and gripping story, was the story of his life. Our addiction to screens and the impact on our power of choice and true 'non-commercial' experience - led to this being a unique moment to tell a story about an artist who created with quill and ink. The Camden Fringe Festival bills itself as a vibrant grassroots driven festival, supporting shows and stories with an edge.'

Following solo show development classes at The Barrow Group in New York City and workshop productions at The Rat Theatre in Brooklyn, Scott Robinson's emotionally charged performance brings Poe's words vividly back to life, balancing psychological suspense with moments of humour, wit and tenderness. Edgar A. Poe's Last Call explores the fragile line between brilliance and obsession, challenging what artists sacrifice in pursuit of their work and whether great art can ultimately consume the person who creates it.

The production is directed by Shannon Patterson (Totality of All Things; Resident Acting Coach on set of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot Original Sin & Summer School), alongside Executive Producer Kate O'Connell (EP on They Rescue Horses, Don't They?; Host & Executive Producer on the Ambie-nominated Audible Original podcast National Emergency). Voice recordings will also feature throughout with Tina Marie Serra as Virginia, James Smillie as Roderick Usher and Morgan DiTaranto as the voice of Berenice.

Lighting design is led by Jacqueline Scaletta (Crossing The Water, The Brick Theater; :/secondplace, Brick Aux), with sound design by Allison Casey (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix; Love & Hip Hop: New York, Netflix), assisted by Kelsey O'Connell. Costume design is from Jevyn Nelms (Lost Nation, Vimeo On Demand; They Rescue Horses, Don't They?, Turner Classic Movies), with original music from Dale Stuckenbruck (Ancient Voices of Children, Bridge Records) and wigs from Didi's Hair Salon.

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